Local races set for May ballot

Nine contested races will appear on the May 16 ballot, with four positions on the Columbia Gorge Community College board all having multiple candidates.

Another 35 races have a single candidate running, including four positions on the North Wasco County School District board, and 18 open positions had no candidates file. Ballots will be mailed April 26.

The biggest concentration of candidates are found in the college races. Position 1 candidates are Richard (Monty) Wilcox, J. Carmen (Carmello) Gamez and Sarah Segal. Position 2 candidates are James R. (Doc) Willcox and Dana Campbell. Seeking Position 5 are Ernie Keller and Kim Morgan. Vying for Position 7 are Kevin McCabe and Charlene Cobb.

On the Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue board, candidates for Position 2 are John Willer and Kathy Schwartz, while Position 4 drew three contestants, David Jacobs, Cyndi Vipperman, and Crystal Dodge.

The Port of The Dalles board has two candidates for Position 1, Robert Wallace and Dawn Rasmussen, while Mike Courtney seeks Position 3 and Staci Coburn is pursuing Position 4.

On the Northern Wasco County Parks & Recreation District, Position 5 is contested, with Daniel Polehn and Annette Byers seeking the post. Katherine Whalen is running for Position 2 and Marcus Denney is running for Position 4.

Mosier Fire District has two candidates for Position 2, Todd Reeves and Craig Dorsay. Barb Ayers seeks Position 3.

In uncontested races, on the Northern Wasco County school board, candidates are: Carol Roderick, Zone 1; John Nelson, Zone 4; Aaron Bowman, Zone 5; and Ernie Blatz, Zone 7.

At South Wasco County School District, Howard Fetz is running for Zone 1, and John Herlocker Jr. seeks Zone 4. Zones 3 and 6 had no candidates file.

Running for Dufur school board are Anne Kelly for Position 1, Stan Ashbrook for Position 3 and Robert Wallace for Position 4. Columbia Gorge Education Service District has Karen Slusher seeking Position 3, Susan Blake Gabay seeking Position 4, and Paul Zastrow seeking Position 7. Nobody filed for Position 2.

In Juniper Flat Rural Fire Protection District, Sylvia McCorkle is running for Position 3, Mathew Larsell for Position 4, and Jerry Duling for Position 5.

Wamic Rural Fire Protection District has Neil Senger seeking Position 3. Positions 4 and 5 have no candidates.

Tooley Water District has John Amery seeking Position 1; Richard Pontow seeking Position 2 and Debbie Jones is pursuing Pos. 5. In Wamic Water and Sanitary Authority, Mark Milne seeks Position 3, David Peil seeks Position 4, and Glenn Crawford, Position 5. Position 1 has no candidate.

In Dufur Recreation District, Stan Ashbrook seeks Position 2, William Parke is pursuing Position 4, and Steve Kramer seeks Pos. 5.

South Wasco Park and Recreation District Position 2 candidate is Frank Veenker and Position 4’s is William Brackman.

White River Health District has Jackie Pennington running for Position 1, Suzanne Knapp seeking Position. 3 and Dennis Beechler pursuing Position 5. No candidates at all filed for three open positions on the Tygh Valley Fire District, five on the Tygh Valley Water District and three on the Pine Grove Water District.