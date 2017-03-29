Queen crowned Saturday

The Wasco County Fair Board invites the public to attend the coronation of 2017 Fair and Rodeo Queen Chloe Godwin, the daughter of Christl and Darin Molesworth.

The coronation takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. at Auction Sales Company, 1400 US Hwy 197. A pulled pork sandwich dinner provided by Andy Lewis will be presold for $15 a plate and cost $20 at the door.

Queen Chloe will be holding both a silent and oral auction, along with a raffle for a 10-day stay at a condo in Las Vegas for the National Finals Rodeo. She will use the proceeds to pay travel expenses while she is fulfilling her official duties.

Tickets for the raffle are $25 each or $100 for five and people need not be present to win.

For information on either purchasing raffle tickets, or tickets to the coronation dinner, please contact Queen Chloe at wascocountyqueen2017 @gmail.com.