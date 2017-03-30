Growing Google

A tall crane lifts a beam to the top of a Google building under construction at the Port of The Dalles Wednesday afternoon. The building was photographed from the Riverfront Trail, looking over Chenowith Creek. Immediately behind the photographer is the current Google server facility.
Photo by Mark Gibson.
A tall crane lifts a beam to the top of a Google building under construction at the Port of The Dalles Wednesday afternoon. The building was photographed from the Riverfront Trail, looking over Chenowith Creek. Immediately behind the photographer is the current Google server facility.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment