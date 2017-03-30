Guest Column: Come to forum, learn about popular vote plan

In the spring of 1968, Robert F. Kennedy flew in to The Dalles Municipal Airport for a presidential campaign rally and packed the junior high gymnasium, the largest facility in the area at the time. Today, presidential candidates pay very little attention to “blue” Oregon.

The United States is a republic, and a republic is a representative democracy based on votes of citizens electing those representatives. The candidate who gets the most votes wins the election, except in the case of the presidency.

The Founders created the Electoral College (EC) and delegated to the states the right to determine how their electors are awarded:

"Each State shall appoint, in such Manner as the Legislature thereof may direct, a Number of Electors, equal to the whole Number of Senators and Representatives to which the State may be entitled in the Congress" - Article 2, section 1.

House Bill 2927 has been introduced in the Oregon Legislature to exercise the authority granted to the Oregon Legislature by the Constitution.

The goal of HB 2927 is to have Oregon join the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact (NPVIC). The Constitution allows states to join into such compacts, or agreements, and this one moves our presidential elections to a popular vote, like every other election in the country.

Many states have exercised this authority over the years and it in no way bypasses a constitutional amendment to use a power expressly delegated to the states by the Constitution.

The NPV compact would award all electors from participating states to the candidate who received the most votes across the country, and would go into effect when enough states have joined the compact to determine the election.

When enough states join the compact to reach 270 electoral votes, the interstate compact goes live; we are up to 165 now. NPVIC does not abolish the EC, it is an agreement among states as to how they award electors.

When the United States was founded, campaigns were very different. Candidates for president did not travel, and the only information available was the occasional article in the broadsheet newspapers of the day. The EC allowed voters to choose a person they respected to be an elector to make that choice. There were many variations as to how states awarded their electoral votes and the system did not look at all like it does today.

Another reason was so that electors would exercise their own judgement in the choice of president, acting as a filter on the “popular passions” of the people that the Founders feared.

But today many states prohibit this exercise of judgement, requiring electors to vote how they are told based on state law. In addition, slave states, where slaves counted for 3/5 of a person but couldn’t vote, effectively had disproportionate influence.

Clearly the EC no longer serves the purpose intended by the Founders.

We in National Popular Vote believe in the principle of one-person, one vote, that all votes should count the same.

Currently the EC gives added weight to voters in low population states. Oregon ranks in the middle of state populations, so voters in larger and smaller states partially balance out for us. But speaking for myself, I don't think my vote should count any more or less than that of any other voter.

The preamble to the Constitution refers to “We the people” and Abraham Lincoln described government of, by, and for the people. States are a critical part of our Federal system, but we vote as people, as citizens, as Americans, so all of our votes should have the same value.

Another good reason to award the winner by popular vote is to avoid the problem of swing states. Modern presidential elections are only contested in states expected to have a close vote, which is at most 12 states and often less.

Not only do they get all the campaign events, these states also get pork barrel spending and favored rules from members of Congress who expect to run for president.

With the popular vote, campaigns will spread out much more widely, not just in swing states. Some fear that candidates will only campaign in large states, but if that was how elections were run with the popular vote, rural areas would never have campaign events in gubernatorial elections, and that is not the case.

There are many myths surrounding the impact of the popular vote. These are addressed at the National Popular Vote website at www.nationalpopularvote.com.

We are going to hold a public forum on April 12 at 7 p.m. at The Dalles High School Auditorium to educate the public and discuss having Oregon join the NPV compact.

We hope you can attend. If you want to get involved, please check out our website at www.facebook.com/OregonNationalPopularVote.

— Dean Myerson is a self-employed programmer who has lived in The Dalles for two years and the Gorge area for 10 years. He has supported the National Popular Vote for many years but previously lived in a state that already had signed on to it.