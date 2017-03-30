ICE detains Wasco Co. woman

Two plainclothes immigration officers took a woman into custody at the Wasco County Courthouse late Monday morning, moments after she had been sentenced to probation on drug charges.

The British-born woman has a green card and has lived in the U.S. since she was a toddler, her attorney said.

Deborah Lisa Tattershall, 37, of The Dalles, had walked out of the third floor circuit courtroom when two men came up to her, confirmed her name, identified themselves, and took her into custody, said her court-appointed attorney, Louis Grossman, who was with her.

She had just pleaded guilty to a count of possession of methamphetamine and had received probation, credit for time served and a fine, according to court records.

It is the first time U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested someone at the courthouse, said Wasco County Sheriff Lane Magill.

According to her Facebook page, Tattershall is from Sheffield, England. However, Grossman said she doesn’t have a British accent and has lived in the United States since she was one or two years old. He didn’t know how long she has lived in The Dalles.

She was arrested in January at her home in the 900 block of West 11th Street and was booked on charges of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (in Schedule I or Schedule II) to a person under 18, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.

According to a search warrant, a confidential informant identified Tattershall’s home as a place where juveniles were sold meth.

At her sentencing, charges of delivering near a school and the counts for endangering a minor were dropped.

Grossman said Tatttershall “denied adamantly selling meth.”

“She wasn’t going to do any jail time on it,” Grossman said. “We thought she was done, we had kept her out of custody, so we thought we were pretty good there.” Then they stepped out of the courtroom, where the ICE agents were waiting. The agents did not show a warrant or any type of paperwork, but they showed a badge, he said.

She spent one night at the regional jail in The Dalles and then was taken to the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma, Wash., he said.

Like Magill, Grossman, who has worked in The Dalles for 12 years, said he has never seen ICE agents make an arrest at the courthouse.

“I was able to make sure she had my phone number. I got some phone numbers from her, people that she wanted me to notify, and that was it. She was pretty upset,” Grossman said.

Tattershall has several children. It was not known what the status of her children is.

She has a green card, Grossman said. “She was, I think, considered a resident alien. She was not an illegal alien.”

He did not want to comment on the grounds ICE had for taking Tattershall into custody.

Grossman called an immigration attorney in Hood River and learned that, if Tattershall contested her deportation —which he said she should have the right to do — it could be a six-to eight-month process.

“She could be held that entire time,” he said. “She might be able to bail out.”

If she is deported, she would likely be sent back to the United Kingdom, he said.

Grossman is trying to learn how ICE knew she'd be at the courthouse.

“I feel somebody must've said something. I don't know how else they would've known about this court date,” he said.

He wants to learn how they found out “so I can protect my clients in the future and have a way to gauge if they'll get reported.”

He said he asked the district attorney's office, and they said they didn't alert ICE.

“I’ve certainly seen people taken from NORCOR [the regional jail] for more serious offenses.

“And typically, the people who have [immigration] holds on them are illegal aliens, they’re not resident aliens,” Grossman said.

“They’re already removable just based on the fact they’re illegal aliens. Usually they weren’t removed unless they had committed a serious felony.”

Tattershall’s conviction is a Class C felony, which is a “lower level” felony, Grossman said.

“It is not considered an aggravated felony for immigration purposes,” he said.

“At this point it’s scary for us defense attorneys because we might have people now with misdemeanors, minor offenses, DUII’s, that could end up in the same situation whereas before this wouldn’t typically happen unless it was a major felony and they were being taken into custody,” he said.

Magill said he learned Tattershall was taken into custody when he was advised by “a member of the court.”

“I found out about the incident on Tuesday and the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office was not notified that that was gonna happen,” Magill said.

“And at this time the Wasco County Sheriff is working with ICE to have notifications of operations that are happening in Wasco County in the future.”

It has also happened in Clatsop County, he said.



According to recent media reports, Multnomah County officials have asked ICE to not detain people in the courthouse there.