Letter to the Editor: Focus on positives

To the editor:

There are so many things happening in this community that are real positives. I'd like to mention a few of those. First, I'd like to thank J.R. Scott for his powerful and so true opinion piece on the marijuana shops we have cropping up everywhere. Just because they are legal doesn't mean they are right.

Also, I'd like to thank my paper delivery boys, Dakota and Matthew Stubbs for always having the Chronicle on my porch within easy reaching distance for me through all the inclement weather we have had this past winter. They went out of their way to make it easy for me to get the Chronicle ever since I had back surgery in January. Thank you, boys!

Finally, last Friday I attended the high school play, "Shrek, the Musical,” and I just can't say enough about how impressed I was with it.

The singing was outstanding, the acting was great, and the set designs were awesome. As a teacher, I taught some of the cast members and workers in the play, and I want them all to know how proud I was of each of them for their part in putting on one of the best plays I've ever seen. My buttons were popping and it wasn't from the weight I've been gaining, but from the feeling of pride they all gave me.

Courtney Kiser

The Dalles