Letter to the Editor: Latter-day Saint event

To the editor:

Latter-day Saints from around the world will participate in the 187th annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints beginning this weekend.

Mormon's from around the world will gather to hear general authorities and other church leaders share messages of spiritual guidance and inspiration on topics related to the gospel of Jesus Christ. This conference will be held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The public is welcome.

For those in The Dalles, live broadcasts will be shown in the local church building, located 1815 East 15th St., at the following dates and times: Saturday, April 1, at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.; with the General Priesthood session at 5 p.m, on Saturday, April 1.



On Sunday, April 2, at 8:30 a.m.,"Music & the Spoken Word" with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir. The Sunday morning session of conference will begin at 9 a.m. with the Sunday afternoon session beginning at 1 p.m. The public is welcome.

Also, all these sessions of general conference can be viewed in your homes on the BYUTV Channel (Dish 9403), (Direct TV 374), On the Internet or website @ LDS.ORG or on YouTube. (The general women's session of conference was held on March 28, 2017 which is for women, young women and girls ages 8 and older and is also available to LDS.Org or YouTube).

Joe Stewart