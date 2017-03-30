Letter to the Editor: Losing law and order

To the editor:

So much is going on concerning illegal criminals, one doesn’t know where to begin. Today, the illegal criminals have more rights and protection than the citizens!

The Louisiana Purchase did not work to divide the nation; the Texas-Mexican War failed to divide us; the Civil War failed to divide us (the South got their munitions through the Charleston Harbor, paid for by guess who – the South only had cotton and tobacco, no industry).

The plan now is to divide us from within! We have at least 356 sanctuary cities that swear allegiance to the enemy of law and order and we are paying taxes to finance our enemies.

I have a great nephew who was in the Air Force in Mountain Home, Idaho, who was t-boned by a drunk illegal Mexican. That has really destroyed his life; he is disabled. Lucky for him, the Air Force will help carry him and his family through life – at the taxpayer’s expense. Sad.

All this is being done in preparation of the END TIME event of one world government and one world religious order, which the pope will be head of for a short season (3 and one-half years), before Armageddon and the second coming of Jesus.

This will happen after the World War III (Rev. 9:15) Sixth Trumpet War.

The teeth of the USA need to be pulled for the enemy of freedom to succeed. In order for the U.S. to maintain, we need oil! Quit buying from Muslim Saudi Arabia! Buy Canadian or produce our own. Keep our dollars here and create jobs!

The last thing we need is dependency on foreign oil. Jobs produce prosperity and taxes. We need both.

Our former Muslim president did what he could to destroy both and you can bet Trump will have stiff opposition. It will take some doing to turn things around.

Question: Would a sanctuary city protect the two illegals from Guatemala who raped a 14-year-old girl in school? Would they hide illegal drunks who killed two girls walking on the sidewalk in New Jersey?

We are losing our law and order. Let’s get back to basics. Criminals cost the taxpayers $43,000 in prison per year. We can’t win. Build the wall!

Bob McCracken

The Dalles