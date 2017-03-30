Letter to the Editor: Moral imperatives

To the editor:

We often get caught up in the “he said, she said” of political news, but there are moral imperatives that transcend political squabbles: showing compassion, being honest, taking responsibility, and dealing fairly with others. These are things we learned in kindergarten.

These imperatives are absent from the Republican agenda and absent from President Trump’s executive orders and current budget proposal.

Threatened are meal programs for the elderly, clean air and water, the health of millions, public arts and media, scientific research, and public schools.

Congressman Walden has not scheduled a town hall in the central Columbia Gorge to hear from his constituents. Where is our Second District member of Congress, Greg Walden, on proposals that will impact us for generations to come?

We respectfully request that Greg Walden, our member of Congress, attend and meet with his Congressional District 2 constituents in Hood River.

A Constituent Town Hall is scheduled on April 8, 2017, at Hood River Middle School, 1602 May Street, Hood River, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. (For more information, Facebook Indivisible Columbia Gorge.) District 2 constituents will share opinions, stories, and post questions for Congressman Walden.

Congressman Walden, please schedule time in the Gorge to hear from your constituents.

Mark Reynolds

Hood River