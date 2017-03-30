Letter to the Editor: Shrek was a success

To the editor:

If you missed seeing “Shrek the Musical” the past couple of weekends at the high school, you really missed quite a show. The talent, commitment, and time put in by the cast, crew, and directors was above and beyond what I have witnessed in a very long time. I personally, as music director/vocal coach for this musical, want to say a big thank you to the community for coming out to support TDHS Theater Department.

Some of you two and three times!

It’s quite an undertaking to put on a big musical like this. Script, music, blocking and choreography must be learned. Then add props, scenery, costumes, and make-up. Another element in the memory of an actor.



After a few months of rehearsing with only a piano, now an orchestra or combo has been added and to the cast the music sounds different. Okay, relearn music! Last but not by any means least add lighting and sound. Ah, the technical side of theater. A must in today’s world. Approximately 100 plus hours of rehearsal. Not counting Saturday after Saturday of building the set. Two and a half months of hard work comes down to two hours and fifteen minutes of entertainment. Did we pull it off? A big resounding YES!! Plus two shows on Saturday.

You see only the actors on stage as a result, but please remember it takes a village to pull of good theater. For as many are on stage there are twice as many behind the scenes.

Thank you Lowry Browning for being our captain! And thank you to the parents and grandparents who helped make this show a huge success! SUPPORT THE ARTS!

Shawn Lutz

Music Director

Shrek the Musical