Letter to the Editor: Stop Penney’s closure

To the editor:

I’ve been a resident of The Dalles for the past 26 years and I’ve never had a mission as dear to my heart as the one I’m writing about. When I heard that JC Penney stores would be closing, I NEVER dreamed that our store in The Dalles would be one of them!

Obviously, the corporate headquarters to JC Penney has absolutely no idea what closing this store would do to our town. Basically, they don’t care. Every time I’ve been in the store, it’s filled with customers from all over the neighboring towns, like Goldendale, White Salmon, Wasco, Hood River., etc., not to mention all the customers from The Dalles.

Our JC Penney store is one of the last original stores, and I’m pretty proud of that! My mother is 90 years old and loves to shop at JC Penney – if it closes, there won’t be any place for her to shop at because all the other stores in town are geared to a younger crowd. That would mean she would have to go all the way to Portland for any type of clothes shopping.

The Dalles is made up of many folks who wouldn’t want to make a 200-mile round trip to Portland. I feel that if enough people wrote to the CEO and expressed their outrage about our store closing, they might take a second look at The Dalles and see it is a very profitable location and should not be closed down.

Please take a few minutes to write a letter to Mr. Ellison letting him know how you feel and what it would do to The Dalles if our store closed. The address is: JC Penney, Attn: Marvin Ellison, CEO, 6501 Legacy Dr., Plance, Texas 75024.

We all need to let our voices be heard and try to stop this horrific event from happening. I just can’t stand back and watch our town disintegrate. Thank you.

Margaret Sammons-Atchison

The Dalles