For the Record for March 30, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Thursday March 30, 2017

Hospital Admissions

March 29: June Jones, Dufur.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue

March 29, 10:39 a.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 1700 block of Cherry Heights Road. A report was taken.

Police Reports

The Dalles

A caller in the 2300 block of East 16th Street reported Tuesday afternoon someone stole a firearm out of his pickup while it was parked at his residence.

Ben Ian Frank, 30, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday afternoon by Safeway and is accused of three counts of probation violation.

Ernie Robert Ellis, 54, The Dalles, was arrested in the 1200 block of West Sixth Tuesday afternoon and is accused of parole violation.

A caller at the state office building asked for an officer because an agitated woman was screaming and had damaged the building. The woman then left in a white Jeep and reached speeds up to 60 to 70 mph before pulling over. Tiffany Sullivan, 27, was arrested on charges of reckless driving, eluding police and unlawful possession of meth. Police attempted to book her, but the jail wouldn’t accept her and she was taken to hospital.

A woman in the 2200 block of East 12th Street reported a vehicle has been parking in front of her house, and are probably picking up their son, but they sit there with binoculars and point at houses. They come multiple times a week. An officer was unable to find the vehicle.

A caller reported Tuesday evening a note was left on his car by witnesses who saw a man back into his vehicle at Sorosis Park, and then leave.

Officers found the owner of the suspect vehicle, who said he got out and looked at the victim vehicle, but didn’t see any damage. The victim vehicle had front bumper damage. Police assisted with information exchange.

A woman in the 3500 block of East Second Street reported Tuesday evening her husband’s grandmother put hands on her and threatened to take her daughter.

She asked that the grandmother be trespassed from her residence, and officers told the grandmother not to return.

A man who was sleeping in City Park was contacted by police late Tuesday and told he was trespassed from a property in the 600 block of Pentland. The man said he would have his stuff gone from there by Thursday evening.

A woman in the 2500 block of West Second called early Wednesday to report a man keeps sending her threatening messages even when she told him to stop. She said she wants him arrested for a few minutes or a few days. She loves him but is getting annoyed. Officer called the man and left him a message.

A caller in the 1700 block of Trevitt reported early Wednesday a white 1989 Ford Aerostar van with a maroon stripe was stolen.

A criminal mischief report was taken Wednesday morning from the 1200 block of West 6th Street after a victim reported his vehicle was damaged.

Trisha Leigh Nelson, 25, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday morning in the 600 block of Pentland Street on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.

Police stopped a male subject Wednesday afternoon near the 300 block of Cherry Heights Road after he was observed littering. He was cited for offensive littering and released. A report was taken.

Police responded to the hospital Wednesday evening after staff reported a patient was attempting to leave without being medically cleared.

An informational report was taken as the patient was making threats to harm herself.

Wasco County

Kids reportedly playing with a telephone and calling 911 and hanging up in the 4100 block of Chenowith Road.Two-year-old was playing with cell phone; dad took phone away.

Deputies asked to check on Chenowith Middle School on Tuesday morning. Perimeter searched; nothing suspicious was found.

Suspicious activity was reported in the 800 block of NE First Street on Tuesday morning. Civil dispute between landowner and tenant.

Possible suicidal subject reported at the Cherry Heights Viewpoint on Tuesday afternoon.

A young man was sitting on the railing overlooking The Dalles. Said he had been in argument with girlfriend and came to lookout to cool off. Said he didn’t plan to hurt himself. Event closed.

In the 900 block of Irvine Street, caller on Tuesday afternoon reported that someone abandoned a trailer in front of a residence and it had been there a week. No one knew who owned the trailer. Passed on to codes enforcement.

Near the intersection of Highway 197 and Tygh Ridge Road, a calf reportedly got out Tuesday afternoon.

A residential panic alarm went off in the 7900 block of Highway 30 on Tuesday evening. House found to be secure; alarm was resent.

Deputies arrested Jeremy Lee Clark, 42, of Troutdale Wednesday morning and accused him of failure to appear in the first degree.

Deputy responded to the regional jail Wednesday afternoon after staff reported an inmate was in possession of tobacco. A report was taken.

Francisco Javier Lua Rodriguez, 37, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday evening during a traffic stop near West 10th and Cherry Heights streets on a warrant for failure to appear.

Deputy responded to the 3600 block of West 13th Street after a caller reported a domestic dispute. One subject assaulted another in front of a child and fled prior to deputy arrival. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

Oregon State Police

Kory Alan Parke, 37, Walla Walla, Wash., was arrested Wednesday evening during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 84 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Parole & Probation

James Daniel Perez Hammond, 23, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday morning and accused of one count of probation violation and two counts of post-prison supervision sanctions.

Edgar Floyd Dick, 53, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and accused of probation violation.

Daniel Munoz Pedraza, 22, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and accused of two counts of probation violation and two counts of post-prison supervision sanctions.

Regional Jail

Amy Colleen Krogstad, 39, The Dalles, was transported by Klickitat County and jailed Wednesday after being arrested on a local warrant for probation violation.

Jade David Schaut, 27, Caldwell, Idaho, was transported and jailed Wednesday after being arrested on a local warrant for unlawful possession of heroin, felon in possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, and unlawful possession of a concealed firearm.

