Gonzalez, Honald play hero for the Hawks

During the first half of the season, The Dalles baseball team has made a habit of falling down and then getting back up.

Following a 16-0 loss to 6A Roseburg on Monday, it was a good opportunity for the Riverhawks to get back into a groove.

“We knew coming in that if we didn’t step up our performance from the previous game, we would be looking down and have no energy for today,” said junior outfielder and pitcher Jose Gonzalez.

North Eugene erased a 4-0 deficit with four runs in the sixth inning, but Gonzalez and Spencer Honald combined for two-out RBIs in the top of the seventh to break a 4-all tie, as the Riverhawks came away with a 7-4 win over the Hilanders Thursday at North Eugene High School.

With one out and Preston Klindt at third base and Dominic Smith at first after a single, Gonzalez came up to bat.

TD coach Steve Sugg called for a squeeze, but Gonzalez missed the bunt and Klindt was thrown out at home for the second out of the frame.

Later in that at-bat, Gonzalez, TD’s No. 9 hitter, laced a 2-2 pitch to centerfield for an RBI double, plating Smith to give the Hawks a 5-4 lead.

Johnny Miller followed with a single to left to put two runners on for Honald.

On a 2-2 pitch, Honald slammed a two-run double to deep centerfield, scoring both Gonzalez and Miller, running the Riverhawk lead to 7-4.

TD closer Henry Lee recorded the first two outs on a strikeout and a flyout, but an error and a walk brought the tying run to the plate in No. 4 hitter, Jacob Nation.

With the count at 1-2, Lee induced a game-ending popout to Klindt at second base to hold the lead.

Through the first five and a half innings, The Dalles jumped out to a 4-0 advantage.

Daniel Peters had an RBI single in the first inning, Gonzalez added an RBI squeeze bunt in the fourth, Dalles Seufalemua drove in Tyler Westin on a sacrifice fly in the fifth, and Miller crossed the plate on a balk to make the score, 4-0.

North Eugene scored four runs, two earned, on four hits, a walk and two errors to tie it up at 4-4 in the sixth, and had the lead run at third base, but the Hawks managed to escape any further damage.

Miller went 2 for 2 with three hit by pitches and three runs scored to pace TD’s 10-hit attack.

Westin was plunked twice, drew two walks and scored a run, Honald added two hits and two RBIs.

Smith was 2 for 4 with a run scored, and Gonzalez finished 1 for 2 with a walk, a run scored, two RBIs and a sacrifice.

Added to the 10 hits, The Dalles had five players hit by pitches, received five walks, and took advantage of five North Eugene balks and four errors.

TD also stranded 11 runners on base, seven in scoring position.

In eight games so far, the Riverhawks are tied for sixth in the 5A classification with 54 runs scored.

For North Eugene (1-7 overall), Nation had two hits, a run scored and an RBI.

Luke Arbogast added a 1 for 3 split with a run and an RBI, and Brandon Hertz was 1 for 2 with a walk and a run scored, as the team totaled seven hits, two walks and stranded six runners on base.

Lee (2-0) tossed 1 2/3 innings of one-hit ball with a strikeout and a walk to pick up his second win of the season.

Gonzalez lasted three scoreless innings of two-hit ball as the Hawks’ starter and had the no-decision.

“It meant a lot for the team to get this win,” Gonzalez said. “It was a booster game. Like, we needed the energy and the win to hopefully propel us into a string of wins down the road. We really needed it and I think it'll help us out a lot.”

The Dalles (4-4) hosted Central for a doubleheader today at Bob Williams Field.

At 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, the Riverhawks head to Hood River for a pair of non-league games against Prairie and Heritage, both from Washington.