For the Record for March 31, 2017

Friday March 31, 2017

Hospital discharges

March 30: June Jones, Dufur; Lynn Dalton, The Dalles; Betty Sholl, address unlisted.

Accidents

The Dalles City

March 30, 11:53 a.m. – Two vehicle, injury crash, 3300 block of West 6th Street. A report was taken.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

Personnel responded to 11 calls for emergency medical services.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Police responded to the 400 block of West 6th Street Thursday morning after a caller reported that a shopping cart with some items in the cart were left on her property.

The items were taken to the police station for storage. A found property report was taken.

Police responded to the 2600 block of West 6th Street Thursday afternoon after staff reported finding drug paraphernalia on the property. The items were seized and a report was taken.

A theft report was taken Thursday afternoon from the 900 block of Court Street after a victim reported her passport was stolen.

Wasco County

Lee Duane Tobie, 51, no listed address, was arrested Thursday afternoon at an undisclosed location and is accused of violation of a restraining order.

A theft report was taken Thursday afternoon from the 900 block of Mission Ridge Road after a victim reported a license plate was stolen.

Parole & Probation

Tiffany Maria Barajas, 23, no listed address, was arrested Thursday afternoon at an undisclosed location and is accused of probation violation.

