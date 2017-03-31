For the Record for March 31, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Friday March 31, 2017
Hospital discharges
March 30: June Jones, Dufur; Lynn Dalton, The Dalles; Betty Sholl, address unlisted.
Accidents
The Dalles City
March 30, 11:53 a.m. – Two vehicle, injury crash, 3300 block of West 6th Street. A report was taken.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
Personnel responded to 11 calls for emergency medical services.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
Police responded to the 400 block of West 6th Street Thursday morning after a caller reported that a shopping cart with some items in the cart were left on her property.
The items were taken to the police station for storage. A found property report was taken.
Police responded to the 2600 block of West 6th Street Thursday afternoon after staff reported finding drug paraphernalia on the property. The items were seized and a report was taken.
A theft report was taken Thursday afternoon from the 900 block of Court Street after a victim reported her passport was stolen.
Wasco County
Lee Duane Tobie, 51, no listed address, was arrested Thursday afternoon at an undisclosed location and is accused of violation of a restraining order.
A theft report was taken Thursday afternoon from the 900 block of Mission Ridge Road after a victim reported a license plate was stolen.
Parole & Probation
Tiffany Maria Barajas, 23, no listed address, was arrested Thursday afternoon at an undisclosed location and is accused of probation violation.
Lottery
Oregon
Thursday, March 30
Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 0-8-8-9; 4 p.m. 5-4-7-0; 7 p.m. 2-7-9-4; 10 p.m. 9-0-6-1
Lucky Lines – 1-8-11-13-20-23-26-32
Washington
Thursday, March 30
Match 4 – 1-14-17-22
Daily Game – 3-3-2
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment