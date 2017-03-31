TD softball loses 2 at Glencoe Tourney

The Dalles softball team may be looking up at a 0-6 record, but four of those losses have been by two runs or less.

At this point, TD head coach Steve Garrett is looking for that spark that could turn things around.

Thursday, the Riverhawks dropped a 5-4 contest to David Douglas and then lost in mercy rule fashion to Beaverton by a 16-4 margin in two non-league contests played at the Glencoe Spring Break Tournament.

“This team has to come to a place where they are tired of losing,” Garrett said. “I think they should about be there.”

In their opener versus 6A David Douglas (5-1 overall), the Hawks trailed 5-1 through five and rallied for a three-run sixth, but could not complete the comeback.

Sierra Watson tossed a complete game, seven-hitter with four strikeouts, three walks and a hit batter to get the loss.

The senior allowed five runs, one earned, as her defense committed four errors.

In the nightcap, TD added five more errors, which led to seven unearned runs in a 16-4 mercy-ruled loss to 6A Beaverton.

Beaverton (6-0) led by scores of 7-1 and 10-2, before racking up six in the fifth frame to swell the lead to 16-2.

Bailey LeBreton went five innings and allowed 16 runs, nine earned, on 13 hits to go along with six strikeouts, four walks and a hit batter.

“We just need to stop making the big errors when we have two outs because it opens the door for a big inning,” Garrett said. “Our pitchers are doing a decent job, but we’ve continued to boot the ball behind them.”

Offensively, Kathryn Bradford tripled in the opener and had two more triples in the second game to wind up 3 for 7.

“Our hitters are doing well,” Garrett said. “We just can’t produce enough runs to wipe out the deficit when we give away so many.”

The Dalles (0-6) plays 6A Glencoe (4-2) at 3 p.m. today, and then wraps up action against 6A Westview (4-2) at 5 p.m.