Crosstalk: Was ‘Citizens’ ruling good or bad?

The landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling on Citizens United vs. Federal Election Commission upheld some of the most important principles this country was founded upon; the right of the people to engage in free speech without government interference, and the right to freely associate.

Although Democrats attempt to explain away their ongoing election losses by saying that Citizens’ defeat undermined the United States’ election process by permitting “dark, unaccountable money” from swaying voters, that is not true.

The high court decision did not change the law forbidding foreigners from donating to American elections.

The ruling of justices also did not affect the federal ban on direct contributions from corporations or unions to candidate campaigns or political parties.

Nothing in the Citizens decision altered disclosure requirements. In fact, the standards in current law are more extensive than ever before in American history.

At issue in the Citizens case was a harshly critical movie about Hillary Clinton. Her position and that of other leading Democrats was that there ought to be a law restricting such criticism. That law was approved and then successfully challenged by the filmmakers.

Opponents of the Citizens’ ruling claim it prevents Americans from knowing who is funding political activity. That is false propaganda.

The decision simply ratified the concept that a group of Americans, whether from labor unions, for-profit corporations, associations and nonprofit corporations do not lose their right to speak when they join together.

These groups, from the National Rifle Association to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, are allowed to advocate on behalf of their members, who may lose jobs or have their quality of life damaged by actions taken by elected officials.

The Citizens decision was threatening to career politicians because it made it easier for challengers to compete, particularly in late-breaking races.

The leftmedia has given what amounts to in-kind contributions to Democratic campaigns with their biased reporting, so of course they also have portrayed Citizens in a negative light since it levels the political playing field.

The high court held that the First Amendment stands against attempts to control who can speak and who cannot. And that even the wealthy have the right to exercise their voice.

Bottom line: Free speech is essential to democracy and holding officials accountable to the people. Therefore, the answer to speech that people disagree with is not to suppress the speaker, but to provide a better answer.

Contrary to the uproar being created over Citizens, there is no secret who is spending what on American elections.

That represents a small fraction of total campaign spending — under 3 percent in 2016, according to former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Brad Smith.

None of the doomsday predictions by former President Barack Obama, Clinton and others that the Citizens’ ruling would “swamp” U.S. elections with corporate spending have come true.

For-profit corporate spending remains roughly 2 to 5 percent of total campaign spending, according to the FEC and watchdog organizations. And most of these corporations are closely held family businesses.

Citizens has made it easier for politically-engaged Americans to influence the political process. Everyone now has the power to make their voices heard without having to seek government approval or coordinate with major parties. The right to free speech is an essential protection against tyranny.

— RaeLynn Ricarte