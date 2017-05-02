Crosstalk: Was ‘Citizens’ ruling good or bad?

The landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling on Citizens United vs. Federal Election Commission upheld some of the most important principles this country was founded upon; the right of the people to engage in free speech without government interference, and the right to freely associate.
Although Democrats attempt to explain away their ongoing election losses by saying that Citizens’ defeat undermined the United States’ election process by permitting “dark, unaccountable money” from swaying voters, that is not true.
The high court decision did not change the law forbidding foreigners from donating to American elections.
The ruling of justices also did not affect the federal ban on direct contributions from corporations or unions to candidate campaigns or political parties.
Nothing in the Citizens decision altered disclosure requirements. In fact, the standards in current law are more extensive than ever before in American history.
At issue in the Citizens case was a harshly critical movie about Hillary Clinton. Her position and that of other leading Democrats was that there ought to be a law restricting such criticism. That law was approved and then successfully challenged by the filmmakers.
Opponents of the Citizens’ ruling claim it prevents Americans from knowing who is funding political activity. That is false propaganda.
The decision simply ratified the concept that a group of Americans, whether from labor unions, for-profit corporations, associations and nonprofit corporations do not lose their right to speak when they join together.
These groups, from the National Rifle Association to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, are allowed to advocate on behalf of their members, who may lose jobs or have their quality of life damaged by actions taken by elected officials.
The Citizens decision was threatening to career politicians because it made it easier for challengers to compete, particularly in late-breaking races.
The leftmedia has given what amounts to in-kind contributions to Democratic campaigns with their biased reporting, so of course they also have portrayed Citizens in a negative light since it levels the political playing field.
The high court held that the First Amendment stands against attempts to control who can speak and who cannot. And that even the wealthy have the right to exercise their voice.
Bottom line: Free speech is essential to democracy and holding officials accountable to the people. Therefore, the answer to speech that people disagree with is not to suppress the speaker, but to provide a better answer.
Contrary to the uproar being created over Citizens, there is no secret who is spending what on American elections.
That represents a small fraction of total campaign spending — under 3 percent in 2016, according to former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Brad Smith.
None of the doomsday predictions by former President Barack Obama, Clinton and others that the Citizens’ ruling would “swamp” U.S. elections with corporate spending have come true.
For-profit corporate spending remains roughly 2 to 5 percent of total campaign spending, according to the FEC and watchdog organizations. And most of these corporations are closely held family businesses.
Citizens has made it easier for politically-engaged Americans to influence the political process. Everyone now has the power to make their voices heard without having to seek government approval or coordinate with major parties. The right to free speech is an essential protection against tyranny.
— RaeLynn Ricarte
The Citizens United vs. the Federal Election Commission ruling by the Supreme Court is a landmark U.S. constitutional law and corporate law case dealing with the regulation of campaign spending by organizations.
The following overview is drawn primarily from sources found on Wikipedia:
The majority ruled that the Freedom of the Press clause of the First Amendment protects associations of individuals in addition to individual speakers, and further that the First Amendment does not allow prohibitions of speech based on the identity of the speaker. Corporations, as associations of individuals, have free speech rights under the U.S. Constitution.
Because spending money is essential to disseminating speech, limiting a corporation's ability to spend money was ruled unconstitutional because it limits the ability of its members to speak on political issues.
The majority argued that the First Amendment purposefully keeps the government from interfering in the "marketplace of ideas" and "rationing" of speech.
According to the decision, "There is no such thing as too much speech."
The majority did rule for the disclosure of the sources of campaign contributions, saying that “prompt disclosure of expenditures can provide shareholders and citizens with the information needed to hold corporations and elected officials accountable for their positions and supporters.”
In the dissenting opinion, written by Justice John Paul Stevens, he argued, among other points, that the majority's decision failed to recognize the dangers of the corporate form. These legal entities, he argued, have perpetual life, the ability to amass large sums of money, limited liability, no ability to vote, no morality, no purpose outside profit-making, and no loyalty. The courts should permit legislatures to regulate corporate participation in the political process.
Legal entities, Stevens wrote, are not "We the People" for whom our Constitution was established. He concluded, “the Court's opinion is thus a rejection of the common sense of the American people. It is a strange time to repudiate that common sense. While American democracy is imperfect, few outside the majority of this Court would have thought its flaws included a dearth of corporate money in politics.”
I agree with Stevens — corporations are not people — and the New York Times, which wrote in an editorial, "The Supreme Court has handed lobbyists a new weapon. A lobbyist can now tell any elected official: if you vote wrong, my company, labor union or interest group will spend unlimited sums explicitly advertising against your re-election."
I also agree with the editorial by the San Anotonio Express, which said it “makes no sense that the paper could make endorsements up until election day but advocacy groups could not.” However, the real problem, as I see it, is that the decision allowed incorporated public advocacy groups (such as the National Rifle Association, the Sierra Club, and the group Citizens United itself) and trade associations to make expenditures in political races. These organizations must disclose their expenditures, but they do not have to name all of their donors.
A number of partisan organizations have since registered as tax-exempt groups (defined as groups promoting "social welfare") and engaged in substantial political spending. And we have no idea who is spending what — although I daresay politicians benefiting from flow of “dark money” know exactly who they are beholden to.
My hope is the commonsense of the electorate will win out: In the final analysis, corporations cannot vote, and “We the People” are wiser than you might think.
— Mark Gibson
