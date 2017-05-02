The Dalles cheer team holding annual tryouts

The Dalles cheerleading program is back in action with three tryout days this week from 6-8 p.m. starting tonight and running through Thursday at The Dalles Middle School.

Last month, The Dalles cheer coach Kelsey Sugg and her coaching staff attended an OCCA Coaches Conference in Eugene to gather ideas to help plan for the new campaign.

Over the past few years, the program has seen so many gains on and off the court, so the goal is to continue adding different elements to continue putting down the building blocks to the program.

“I always try to change up little things here and there to make each year a little more exciting for the girls,” Sugg said. “I have some big goals for the team this year, so we will be getting right to work as soon as possible, so we can start reaching those goals. It is so exciting to get to start all over again.”

All prospective cheerleaders need to pick up and complete their tryout packets in the main office of The Dalles High School, The Dalles Middle School and St. Mary’s Academy.

There will also be a mascot tryout during these days for male or female students wishing to show off school spirit, energy and enthusiasm for football and basketball games next season.

No dance or prior cheer experience is needed to participate or join, so Sugg is looking for individuals that wish to be a part of a successful program.

“For my returners trying out, it will be important that they haven’t lost any skills since our last season, and I always love to see new and improved skills as well,” Sugg said.

There were some departures from the program, so bringing in new talent is a priority.

“For my new girls coming out this year, we did hold a pre-tryout clinic, where they got to come two weeks prior to tryouts and learn some of the material,” Sugg said. “With that, I will expect them to be better prepared and be applying the things that we taught them at tryouts.”

At tryouts, individuals will be learning a tryout dance, a cheer, and doing some stunting.

The first two nights consist of just learning and the final night is performance night where they will get to perform everything they have learned.

Sugg said that one thing she is adding this year are two competitive teams, and to continue building the program, it is going to be important to get a competitive junior varsity team up and going.

She is also planning to take the varsity members to Nationals in Anaheim, Calif. at the end of February, if all goes as planned.

“I expect my girls to be really excited to work hard this season and put forth as much effort and work as possible from day one,” Sugg said. “Every year changes a lot and it is always so exciting to see who will be taking a place on our teams.”

For additional information on the program or tryout dates, email coach Sugg at kelseyesugg@live.com.