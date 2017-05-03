Dufur coach arrested on sex charges

Dufur track coach Ty Lee Wyman, 27, was arrested Monday and is accused of a number of crimes alleging sexual contact with two students, the Wasco County district attorney said Tuesday.

The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office received a report Monday of possible sex abuse in the Dufur area, and within hours, Wyman was arrested at his home in Dufur and jailed.

He is accused of eight felonies and misdemeanors, including one Class A felony that is a Measure 11 offense, meaning it carries a mandatory minimum sentence, District Attorney Eric Nisley said.

Nisley said, “a parent alerted police of concerns and the sheriff’s office conducted an investigation that led to the arrest of Ty Wyman.”

The crimes are alleged to have occurred this calendar year, he said.

Wyman is accused of various degrees of sexual abuse; luring a minor; furnishing alcohol to a person under 21 and two counts of official misconduct.

He has been a full-time employee of Dufur school as a custodian, bus driver and coach for a year, said Dufur Superintendent Jack Henderson. He worked part-time for the school for about six months before that, he said.

Henderson prepared a statement Tuesday that was sent to the community, staff and parents.

Wyman was immediately placed on administrative leave and is not allowed on school property while the investigation is ongoing, Henderson said.

He said counselors were available at the school for students who are in need of assistance.

Asked for reaction to the arrest, Henderson said, “If I could sum it up in one word it would be stunned.”

The other custodians will be absorbing Wyman’s duties and the three assistant coaches on the track team will take over duties there, he said. The school is still working on replacing Wyman’s duties as a bus driver.

Henderson said in his statement that “the district was unaware of any such allegations against Wyman until Monday. We take allegations of this type very seriously and have no tolerance for any behavior that places young people at risk.

“Our primary goal as a district remains educating our community’s children in a safe and wholesome learning environment.”

Henderson said questions about the case should be directed to the sheriff’s office, and any questions about school-related issues should be directed to him.

The sheriff’s office also issued a brief press release and asked anyone with information pertaining to the investigation to call the sheriff’s office at 541-506-2580.

Wyman remains jailed on $40,000 cash bond and will be arraigned Friday.