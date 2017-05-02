Hawks playing their best at the right time

While Summit remains the odds-on favorite to claim a 5A state championship, The Dalles boys’ golf team appears to be playing at an elite level at the right time of year.

If anything, if the Riverhawks can cut down a few strokes from their 76.9 average posted Monday in Prineville, at least they can make the Storm players work a little harder to stay ahead.

Chase Snodgrass posted 74 and the trio of Tyler Vassar, Jacob Ford and Aidan Telles carded in the high 70s to give The Dalles a season-best final tally of 307 to take second place at the Crook County Invitational played on Meadow Lakes Golf Course.

“I am so proud of what this team accomplished today,” said TD coach Kent Smith. “We pulled together and had our best performances. I don’t remember having four players shoot in the 70s at one time in any tournament, especially that low. That is pretty respectable in golf at the high school level.”

Coming off a 72 last week, Snodgrass had a two-over par score to place eighth in the individual standings.

Vassar and Telles each totaled 77s on their scorecards to end up tied for 10th place with Summit’s Will Fleck.

Ford, making his return following a three-tournament layoff due to injury, swung for a 79, and Mark Felderman added an 81.

“Jacob came back and played well, even though he had not played much golf or practiced during that week or so that he was off,” Smith said. “I was also very pleased with Aidan. That 77 is one of his best scores. He’s had a couple of 79s, but he played a very strong game today. I was impressed with all the golfers, all around. The drives and tee shots were going good. We have been working on those areas and the chipping game, and you could tell the difference today.”

Taking medalist honors was Summit standout Eric Wasserman, who shot a four-under par 68, inching past Dawson Ruhl (69) and Richie Mikesell, of Summit, by one stroke.

Cole Chrisman (Summit) placed fourth with his 70, and the duo of Rhett Pedersen (Bend) and Mayson Tibbs (Crook County) wound up tied for fifth, and Nathan Som (Pendleton) captured seventh place after a 72.

With the marks put up by Wasserman, Mikesell and Chrisman, Summit, the defending 5A state champions, won this event by 23 strokes (284).

Pendleton (322) notched third place, Bend (334) placed fourth and Molalla (340) came in fifth place.

Crook County (342), Mountain View (347), La Pine (348), Redmond (377) and Sisters (398) rounded out the 10-team field.

While Snodgrass continues to play a steady level of golf as the team’s No. 1 player, Smith pointed to Felderman, a senior, who is inching closer and closer to his peak game in the 70s.

“Chase has always had promising scores between 72 to 75 this year and I am so proud of him. He should continue to be on his game,” Smith said. “Mark had one of his better rounds of the year and you could see the extra work we have been putting in really work out well for him. It is good to have a very good backup scores with Jacob, Aidan and Tyler, just in case something happens to the other players. Having five pretty consistent golfers is a luxury that we haven’t had for many years.”

The Dalles is riding a stretch of three consecutive top-5 outcomes, and fresh off the heels of a season-best, this group is focused on two days of district action on Friday and Saturday, May 5-6 at Eagle Crest Golf Course in Redmond.

“We have a few days off before the district tournament, so in that time, we will spend a lot of time on the short game, putting and making sure that they don’t forget the driver and fairway woods also,” Smith said.