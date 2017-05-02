Letter to the Editor: Climate change truth

To the editor:

A terrific piece appeared recently in The New York Times by Bill McKibben—my pick for America’s best candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize—on why the White House isn’t just launching short-term damage to earth, but, as McKibben concludes “Trumpism will persist, a dark stratum in the planet’s geological history. In some awful sense, his term could last forever.”



Not long after reading that I had the much more dubious honor of attending the town hall meeting called by Congressman Greg Walden in The Dalles. When he was questioned about climate change, he very quickly noted that the IPCC—the U.N.’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change—had named forest wildfires as the third leading cause of carbon emission on the planet, as if trees themselves were to blame. He never even attempted to contextualize the impact of rising temperatures worldwide on the increase in wildfires. He as much said, “Blame it on the trees,” shrugging his shoulders like Forrest Gump.

By the wildfire context, I’m referring to the power of rising temperatures to extract moisture from both trees and soil in forest regions. That has tinderized forests and prompted California’s ex-governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, a Republican mind you, to say there was no wildfire season, per se, in California any longer because the forests now burned all year long.

Walden is not a stupid man, so to watch him play stupid before a large and vociferous crowd—most of whom, thankfully, were not buying what he was selling—was to witness yet another grotesque attempt to manipulate a science-starved population. He and others of his ilk can sometimes get away with this rubbish because people have a hard time making sense of the complexities of climate science.



McKibben is a genius at making it understandable. It’s worth giving him a few moments of your time. He’ll contextualize, I promise: www.nytimes.com/2017/04/21/opinion/the-planet-cant-stand-this-presidency.html.

Mark Nykanen

The Dalles