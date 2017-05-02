Letter to the Editor: Vote new, energetic

To the editor:

On May 16, voters will have the opportunity to ensure that Columbia Gorge Community College will offer educational programs that will lead to good jobs in the Columbia Gorge region. To do so, voters must reject the incumbents who have served on the board for many, many years (one for almost 40 years), and vote for a slate of new, energetic candidates who have fresh ideas and the energy to see them implemented.

For the sake of the college’s ability to provide a strong education and training for good jobs, I urge you to vote for Dana Campbell, Kevin McCabe, Kim Morgan and Sarah Segal. You, and your children, will be glad you did.



Tim Schell,

Chair, Writing, Literature and

Foreign Language Department , CGCC