Letter to the Editor: Why taxes are so high

To the editor:

The question was asked: “Why are our taxes so high?” The answer was: “Because the voters continue to vote in favor of everything.”

Now, the jail wants a permanent tax rate. The school board wants voters to approve a “bond authority” allowing it to assess taxpayers for taxes over time (they’re guessing, for the next 40-50 years) enough money to replace or upgrade all the schools in the district. Why not repair and maintain until some of Google’s property goes on the tax rolls, thereby sharing in the expense? It’s interesting to know that Oregon has one of the shortest school years in the country, while taxpayers pay some of the highest taxes in the country for education.

The state has an approximately $1.8 billion budget shortfall, requiring cutting state support for programs such as education. Federal funding may not be available also, since Oregon is a sanctuary state.

We all should be tightening our belts, not blowing bucks.

Front page Chronicle’s news: “MCMC reduces workforce, pay and hours due to budgetary pressures.” Yet, two days later, news is: “The Dalles accepted as Blue Zone project.” The article listed MCMC as a $100,000 contributor. Our community must “contribute” $800,000 over a three-year period.

Contributors (including MCMC) have met the first $200,000. Who is paying the remaining $600,000?

Patricia Ward

The Dalle