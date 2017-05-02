No. 2 Dufur drops the hammer on Pilot Rock

DUFUR – With first place on the line, Pilot Rock pitcher Levi Thieme headlined a No. 1-ranked Rockets team for a Saturday doubleheader against seventh-ranked Dufur in a battle pitting two of the best baseball teams in the 2A classification.

Once 14 innings were put in the books, the Rangers, now ranked No. 2 and undefeated at 17-0, cut short Pilot rock’s 10-game winning streak with a Blue Mountain Conference doubleheader sweep by scores of 9-0 and 9-4 at Dufur City Park.

“It is a great feeling. We are out there on a mission and we are trying to put into play what we learn at practice,” said Dufur coach C.S. Little. “The boys are a year older and mature. They are being tested now, which is a good thing and they are passing the test on being tested.”

The Dufur offense came out swinging early and often against Thieme for four runs on three hits and two walks in four innings, as one of those hits was a three-run home run by Russell Peters that made it 4-0.

The Rangers would later tack on four more runs in the fifth on a two-run single by Tabor McLaughlin, an RBI double from Tanner Masterson and an RBI single by Peters.

Bales helped his own cause on the offensive side, as he drove in Bailey Keever with an RBI groundout, swelling the lead to 9-0.

Following a first inning, where he loaded the bases on a passed ball strikeout, an error and a hit batter, Bales buckled down and dominated the Rockets in his complete-game effort, where he allowed one hit, hit a batter and struck out a season-high 18 for his third win of the year.

Bales retired six in a row at one point in the second and third innings, five by strikeout.

The southpaw finished the fifth, sixth, and seventh innings with eight strikeouts and a groundout.

In 28 innings pitched, Bales had allowed three runs, one earned, on five hits with 77 strikeouts and eight walks.

He lowered his earned run average to a team-leading 0.25.

“Going into this game, I just took it like any other game,” Bales said. “I knew if I went out there and did what I am capable of, we would come out with a win. Pitching is not only about your form or how hard you throw, it’s also about your mindset. I try to go into every game with the right mindset that I can succeed.”

Hagen Pence was 2 for 4 with a double and two runs, scored, as the Rangers pounded out eight hits and received three walks.

McLaughlin had two hits, scored two runs and added two RBIs, Louis Red Cloud went 1 for 2 with two runs, and Peters was 2 for 3 with a home run, a run scored a career-high four RBIs.

“Today, we got a lot of production from four down to nine, which is good to see, especially in these big games,” Little said. “We don’t always see that, game-in and game-out, but it was good to see those guys carry the lion’s share of the offensive load today.”

Flying high following their Game 1 romp, the Rangers staged a four-run first inning and then broke open a 4-all tie with five unanswered runs in the final four frames to pull off a 9-4 triumph.

Bales smacked an RBI single to left, plating Keever to increase the Ranger lead to 6-4 in the top of the sixth, and then Red Cloud scored on a base-loaded walk to Connor Uhalde and Bales ran the lead to 9-4 after driving in Peters and Cayton Sinay with a two-run single.

Pence recorded the final three outs for his team-high third save of the season.

Keever got the start in the nightcap, and struck out 11 in his five innings for his sixth win of the year.

The senior right-hander allowed four runs, one earned, on three walks and a hit batter.

Of the nine hits totaled in the second game, Pence was 3 for 4 with a walk, a run scored and an RBI.

Peters finished 2 for 3 with a walk, two runs scored and two RBIs.

Bales posted a hit, scored a run and drove in three, Sinay added a hit and a run, and Bales ended up 1 for 3 with a walk, a hit by pitch and two runs scored.

Now with 17 straight wins overall and 12 in league action, the Rangers are happy with the success they have enjoyed thus far, but Crawford warns, however, that this team is far from a finished product.

“You can’t be satisfied because the season is not even close to being over, if you want to go to the playoffs,” Crawford said. “It is nice to have the record we have, but we got to stay motivated, this way we can keep playing and going farther and farther. Everyone has that one goal to win state, but this team needs to stay hungry to accomplish that goal.”

Dufur hosts No. 11-ranked Sherman (12-3 overall, 9-2 league) for a doubleheader at 11 a.m. Saturday.