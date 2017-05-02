For the Record for May 2, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Tuesday May 2, 2017

Hospital Admissions

April 28 — Gregory C. Kern, Tygh Valley. Terry V. Tacker, Maupin.

April 29 — Anthony L. Holce, Dallesport.

Hospital Dismissals

April 28 — Donald F. Harwood, The Dalles. Peggy J. Briles, no address. Leonard A. Wood, no address.

April 29 — Gregory C. Kern, Tygh Valley. Melissa M. Weyerman, The Dalles.

April 30 — Terry V. Tacker, Maupin.

Accidents

The Dalles City

April 28, 2:59 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 1700 block of East 19th Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

April 28, 7:05 p.m. – Vehicle versus pedestrian, injury crash, 500 block of Mt. Hood Street. Pedestrian was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the incident. A report was taken.

May 1, 5:30 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, West 6th and Webber streets. A crash report was taken.

Wasco County

April 29, 6:03 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, 5900 block of Moody Road. Driver was cited for driving uninsured and careless driving. A report was taken.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

May 1, 11:31 a.m. – Personnel responded to the 900 block of Mt. Hood Street on a report of a burn complaint. Caller reported someone was burning trash in the area. A burn pile was located that was attended. The attendant stated he had a permit and was not burning any trash. No problem was found.

May 1, 4:56 p.m. – Personnel responded to the 500 block of West 19th Street on a report of a smoke odor inside a home. Nothing was showing upon arrival. No problem was found and all detectors were in good condition.

Personnel also responded to seven calls for emergency medical services on Friday, five on Saturday, two on Sunday and five on Monday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Henry Russell Benson, 45, The Dalles, was arrested Friday morning in the 3200 block of West 7th Street and is accused of second-degree disorderly conduct and second-degree criminal mischief.

A theft report as taken Friday morning from the 3000 block of West 6th Street after an employee reported they received counterfeit currency to pay for merchandise. The incident is under investigation.

Raeann Raquelle Holmes, 31, The Dalles, was arrested Friday evening during a traffic stop in the 500 block of East 7th Street and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.

Wasco County

Deputy responded to Tygh Valley Friday morning on a report of a subject driving his vehicle into a power pole. Electric company came to repair the pole and no criminal action pursued at this time. A damage to public property report was taken.

An agency assist report was taken Saturday morning on Highway 197 near milepost 17 after contact was made with ambulance crews were who transporting a patient who had passed away during the ride.

A theft report was taken Saturday afternoon from the 3800 block of West 10th Street after a caller reported some of her daughter’s property was stolen.

David Allyn Thyssen, 45, Bend, was arrested Saturday evening during a traffic stop on Highway 197 near milepost 29 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Ty Lee Wyman, 27, Dufur, was arrested Monday afternoon in Dufur and is accused of first-degree sexual abuse, second-degree sexual abuse, two counts of third-degree sexual abuse, and first-degree official misconduct.

Oregon State Police

Anthony Ray Carstens, 40, Lyle, Wash., was arrested Saturday afternoon during a traffic stop on Ketchum Road and is accused of driving while suspended. He was also arrested on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear.

Ricky Eugene Jones, 59, Mosier, was arrested Sunday evening during a traffic stop on Highway 197 southbound, milepost 7 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Joseph Carl Anderson, 32, Madras, was arrested Monday morning during a traffic stop on Highway 197 northbound, milepost 3 and is accused of reckless driving and failure to perform the duties of a driver.

Zachariah James Williams, 26, Goldendale, Wash., was arrested Monday afternoon during a traffic stop on Interstate 84, milepost 91 on a warrant for first-degree failure to appear.

Shawn Michael Dahl, 42, Dallesport, Wash., was arrested early Tuesday morning during a traffic stop on East 4th and Washington streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Regional Jail

James Edward Wham, 30, The Dalles, was jailed Friday on a court commitment for post-prison violations.

Victoria Audelia Polk Ruiz, 20, Warm Springs, was jailed Monday on a court commitment for driving while suspended.

Parole & Probation

Dawn Leigh Sanchey Lenke, 50, The Dalles, was arrested Monday morning in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation.

Jimmy Lee Cain, 24, The Dalles, was arrested Monday afternoon in the 1700 block of East 10th Street and is accused of probation violation.

Lottery

Oregon

Friday, April 28

Mega Millions – 6-13-18-20-31; Mega: 13; Multiplier: 4

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 4-7-9-2; 4 p.m. 5-1-0-9; 7 p.m. 5-4-4-4; 10 p.m. 3-5-1-1

Lucky Lines – 4-6-12-14-20-23-25-31

Saturday, April 29

Powerball – 22-23-24-45-62; Powerball – 5; Multiplier: 2

Megabucks – 7-8-22-25-28-32

Win for Life – 1-13-58-61

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 9-1-4-9; 4 p.m. 6-3-5-1; 7 p.m. 4-2-4-2; 10 p.m. 5-4-3-7

Lucky Lines – 3-7-11-13-20-24-26-31

Sunday, April 30

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 2-4-0-9; 4 p.m. 9-1-5-1; 7 p.m. 8-1-3-5; 10 p.m. 1-0-1-7

Lucky Lines – 3-7-12-16-18-24-26-30

Monday, May 1

Megabucks – 8-11-15-21-28-32

Win for Life – 3-5-41-54

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 1-6-4-9; 4 p.m. 1-7-6-0; 7 p.m. 5-4-4-4; 10 p.m. 9-9-9-8

Lucky Lines – 4-6-11-15-19-21-25-29

Washington

Friday, April 28

Match 4 – 4-10-16-24

Daily Game – 8-5-6

Saturday, April 29

Lotto – 8-19-24-38-43-46

Hit 5 – 6-19-23-26-28

Match 4 – 1-6-7-17

Daily Game – 0-8-9

Sunday, April 30

Match 4 – 4-9-12-14

Daily Game – 0-5-6

Monday, May 1

Lotto – 2-6-8-25-29-48

Hit 5 – 9-14-17-18-35

Match 4 – 5-8-17-23

Daily Game – 9-5-1