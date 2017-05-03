Huskies fare well at Nike Sherman Invitational

At the 19-team Nike Sherman Invitational Saturday in Moro, the Sherman Huskies put up nine top-5 finishes and added 15 personal records, as the boys’ track and field team totaled 46 points to finish in a sixth-place tie.

Maverick Winslow had the best placing for the boys, with a season-record height of 11-feet to tally second place, and the 4x100-meter relay quartet of Winslow, Treve Martin, Keenan Coles and Jacob Justesen turned in a marker of 46.17 seconds to secure runner-up status.

Reese Blake hit a personal-record time of 2:10.17 for third in the 800-meter race, and Justesen had a 11.97, a season record, to score fourth place at 100 meters.

Martin crossed the line in 55.86 to lock down fifth place in the 400, Coles placed fifth in the triple jump with a 38-09, and Martin added a personal-record toss of 40-0 for fifth place in the shotput.

For the Sherman girls, they had seven personal records to rack up 22 points for 11th place.

Desiree Winslow had a personal record in the pole vault where she topped out at 7-06 to get third place, and Lexi Grenvik tacked on a 13:39.57 to get fifth place in the 3,000 meters and she notched sixth in the 1,500 with a time of 6:09.60, a season record.

Alyssa Hill placed sixth in the shotput after a personal-record toss of 28-02.5, Emily Hill hit a personal record of 18.20 in the 100-meter hurdles to grab seventh, Winslow scored seventh-place finishes in the 100 (13.64) and 200 (29.17).

Sherman competes in the Madras Invitational at 10 a.m. Saturday.