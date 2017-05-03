For the Record for May 3, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Wednesday April 3, 2017

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

The agency responded to six calls for emergency medical services on Tuesday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A caller in the 100 block of West 13th Street reported Tuesday morning that her vehicle was gone through. A bag with pictures was found in the neighbor’s yard.

Later she reported sunglasses were taken from the vehicle.

A report was taken at the police station for theft Tuesday morning.

A caller in the 700 block of West 14th reported Tuesday morning her neighbor drove into a retaining wall.

A caller reported a dog was hit at Fourth Street behind Sawyer’s by a county vehicle late Tuesday morning. The dog is still alive. The driver did not see the dog.

Police responded to the 2400 block of West 13th Street Saturday morning after a caller reported she found two dogs that were running at large. The dogs were taken to the animal shelter and a report was taken.

Police responded to East 11th and J streets Saturday afternoon after a caller reported a wanted juvenile male was in the area. The subject was located and arrested. A report was taken.

A theft report was taken Saturday afternoon from the 900 block of East 8th Street after a victim reported his cell phone was stolen.

A theft report was taken Saturday evening from the 400 block of East Scenic Drive after a victim reported her wallet was stolen.

Brandon Leigh Powell, 30, La Pine, was arrested early Sunday morning in the 1200 block of Pentland Street and is accused of second-degree disorderly conduct.

A theft report was taken Sunday morning from the 700 block of Myrtle Street after a victim reported her vehicle was broken into.

A theft report was taken Sunday afternoon from the 400 block of Mt. Hood Street after an employee reported a suspect left the store with unpaid merchandise.

Wasco County

On Tuesday morning, deputies took a call of stolen weapons in the 4800 block of Orchard Road. Caller reported three firearms that had been left with another man were stolen while in the other man’s possession.

A caller in the 4100 block of Chenowith Road Tuesday morning reported that she had sold her car, a Honda Civic, to a friend who then did not pay for the car and refused to return it. Deputies advised it was a civil matter.

A Portland resident riding his bicycle on Sevenmile Road Tuesday afternoon reported he was in an accident on Sunday, after three dogs ran at him and he collided with one of them. Passersby took the injured bicyclist to the emergency room.

Bicyclist later called to report the dogs were not properly contained and they could pose safety hazard for bikers, motorists and themselves. Report taken.

A child in the 4100 block of Cheowith Road was apparently playing with the phone and called 911 Tuesday afternoon. Deputy made contact with girl who was playing with other children. Girl said she was very sorry and it was an accident. Deputy located her parents and the girl was counseled on the importance of not fooling around with 911.

An assault was reported in the 200 block of Webber Street Wednesday morning at the NORCOR jail facility when one inmate assaulted another inmate. One inmate’s jaw was severely injured. Victim’s jaw was broken in two locations.

Woodrow Ray Picard, 22, of Warm Springs, was arrested Wednesday morning and accursed of probation violation.

Oregon State Police

Stewart Jay Foley, 48, of Woodland, Wash., was arrested Tuesday afternoon near milepost 84 on I-84 and accused of one count of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and one count of violation of a restraining order.

Gilliam County

Richard Michael Lumos, 39, Newberg, was arrested Wednesday morning and accused of failure to appear in the second degree.

Parole & Probation

Michael John Lazz, 56, Wamic, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and accused of post-prison supervision sanctions.

Tina Marie Linville, 38, Dufur, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and accused of post-prison supervision sanctions.

