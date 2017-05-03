Six arrested in MINT stings

The Mid-Columbia Interagency Narcotics Task Force recently arrested six people at two residences during narcotics-related investigations in The Dalles.

Officers from The Dalles City Police and deputies from the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 3817 W. 10th Street, #25, on April 26 and took four people into custody.

“I think our guys continue to do a great job,” said Scott Williams, detective sergeant at the sheriff’s office. “These things go in waves because it takes quite a bit to get a search warrant.”

He said the two drug busts were unrelated and the result of different investigations.

Lodged at the regional jail after the April searches were:

• Robert Canfield Wusthoff, 41, was charged with a probation violation;

• Talon Jackson Crain, 25, was charged with parole violation.

• William Jack Midland, 38, was charged with unlawful possession of heroin and methamphetamine, five counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and unlawful delivery of heroin and meth within 1,000 feet of a school;

• Sarah Sue Casey, 31, was charged with unlawful possession of heroin and meth, five counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, unlawful delivery of heroin and meth within 1,000 feet of a school.

On April 18, MINT conducted a search at 806 Union Street and took into custody:

• James Mulvaney, 23, who was charged with unlawful possession and delivery of heroin and meth within 1,000 feet of a school, and felon in possession of a weapon.

He was later also charged with a probation violation.

• Karina Childers, 25, was charged with frequenting a place where drugs are sold and unlawful possession of meth.

Williams said the investigations into these cases are ongoing. He urges anyone with information about these incidents, or concerns about drug-related activity in their neighborhoods, to call the MINT Tip line at 541-296-1885.

MINT serves Wasco, Hood River and Sherman counties.