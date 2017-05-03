Stelzer, Farrell pace Dufur boys

Asa Farrell and Ezekiel Stelzer had two top-3 marks apiece, with Stelzer winning the 3,000 meters, and the Dufur Ranger boys’ track team totaled 56 points for fourth place at the Nike Sherman Invitational Meet in Moro.

Stelzer added to his solid 2017 spring campaign with a personal record in the 3,000 meters, where he picked up a final marker of nine minutes and 28.29 seconds for his second win at that distance.

The senior also set another personal record of 4:15.71 to secure second place in the 1,500 meters.

Farrell, a freshman, ended up with an 11.78 for third place in the 100, he followed that up with third place in the 200 with a mark of 24.67, and tallied a final distance of 18-feet-10.5 inches to finish fourth in the long jump.

The 4x100-meter relay team of Abraham Kilby, Anthony Thomas, Derek Frakes and Farrell combined forces for a 46.90, which gave them fourth place.

Cole Kortge chalked up a time of 17.52 in the 110-meter hurdles and added a 46.80 in the 300-meter hurdles to grab fifth place in both events.

In the girls’ 4x100-meter relay run, Makenzie Dunn, Jessica Elam, Trinity Blake and Aleksei Uhalde teamed up for a 57.28 to secure sixth place.

Dunn placed 10th in the 100 meters after her season-best 14.02 and Uhalde kicked in a 13-5.5 for 16th place in the long jump.

La Grande swept the boys and girls standings for title honors, as the boys totaled 181 points and the girls added 94.5.

Dufur, South Wasco County and Horizon Christian head to the Arlington Invitational at 10 a.m. on Saturday.