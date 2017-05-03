TD comes up just short against HRV, 5-3

Looking at the end results of Tuesday’s league match against Hood River Valley, The Dalles girls’ tennis coach Debby Jones saw some encouraging efforts from a few of her top names in a 5-3 loss to the visiting Eagles.

Switching with Robin Pashek at No. 1 singles, Kiana Pielli did not skip a beat, as she took care of business by a 6-1, 6-2 tally against Montsie Garrido.

Pashek had an easy time in her No. 2 contest versus Nikki Paulus, hitting her stride with a 6-2, 6-1 decision to give the Hawks a 2-0 lead.

“Kiana and Robin continue to dominate in the top singles spots,” Jones said. “We have been switching their order around, so that both girls have an opportunity to be seeded first at the district tournament. Those two girls have been so solid playing both 1 and 2 all season long.”

TD added another victory at No. 1 doubles with the tandem of Abby Minnick and Ellie Trujillo matching shots together for a close 6-4, 6-4 win against America and Crystal Flores.

“That was a big win at No. 1 doubles,” Jones said. “It was nice to see them avenge a loss from their first meeting. Abby and Ellie have come so far and are really a big asset to the team.”

Hood River Valley’s Kirby Joseph beat Jocelyn Hernandez by a 6-2, 6-0 score at No. 3 singles, and Yasmeen Ziada came out ahead of Alvarez by a 6-4, 6-4 margin to help the Eagles salvage a singles split.

HRV’s Bianca Badillo and Claire Oswald won their No. 2 doubles contest in straight sets, and then the No. 3 tandem of Kayla Green and Alivea Harsanyi completed a dominant effort by marks of 6-1, 6-3 against Natalie Varland and Lupita Contreras.

At No. 4 doubles, the Eagle duo of Sally Evans and Kali Wetherell pulled out a 6-4, 6-3 decision over Liz Leon and Rosario Rucoba.

Up next, the Riverhawks make a road trip to Pendleton for a league tussle versus the Lady Buckaroos at 4 p.m. on Thursday.