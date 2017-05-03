The Dalles girls tennis goes 3-1 at Bend Tourney

This past Friday and Saturday, The Dalles girls’ tennis team had an opportunity to sharpen up its skills in four matches against Crescent Valley, Bend, Pendleton and Mountain View at the two-day 5A Dual State Championships held in Bend.

Overall, the Riverhawks lost their opening match by a 7-1 score against Crescent Valley, but then rebounded for three consecutive wins by identical 5-3 margins to wrap up action with an impressive 3-1 record.

“We got off to a slow start, but the end results were something we can all feel very proud of,” said TD head coach Debby Jones.

Kiana Pielli turned in TD’s only victory in its Crescent Valley match, posting a dominating two-set triumph by scores of 6-0 and 6-1 against Remy Noble.

The other seven matches were settled in straight-sets losses, with Jocelyn Hernandez scoring the most set points in a 1-6, 3-6 setback to Ivy Ding.

“Crescent Valley is the strongest team we’ve played all year, but it was definitely not our best effort,” Jones said. “As a collective team, we knew we could compete better.”

Playing opposite Bend, the Riverhawks notched three singles wins and tacked on a pair of doubles wins, including a three-set tiebreaker decision by the No. 3 team of Natalie Varland and Lupita Contreras.

Robin Pashek won her No. 1 singles match, 6-4, 6-1, Pielli followed with a 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2, and Yahaira Alvarez capped the singles schedule by defeating her No. 4 opponent by a 5-7, 6-4 and 10-5 score in a three-set marathon of a match.

The No. 1 doubles team of Abby Minnick and Ellie Trujillo defeated Hallie Beaver and Katie Reed in straight sets, 6-2, 6-3.

Rounding out the successful Friday showdown, the No. 3 tandem of Varland and Contreras came through for a 7-6 (7-5), 3-6, 11-9 tally in a competitive three-set tiebreaker contest.

“The girls had a major turnaround in results and effort,” Jones said. “This was a big win for the team and it was the first time in nearly 10 years that we’ve defeated Bend. The overall team match came down to three sophomores, Yahaira, Natalie and Lupita. It took three sets in both matches and the girls came up huge. This was a great, competitive effort under difficult circumstances, knowing that the team win was on their shoulders.”

Saturday, in their first match of the day, the Riverhawks squared off against a familiar foe, Pendleton, in a revenge match.

Two weeks ago, The Dalles ended up losing a close match to the Buckaroos, but stormed back for a 5-3 win, four of those coming in singles play.

At No. 1 singles, Pielli had a 6-4, 6-1 victory, Pashek cruised past Brandy Brown by a 6-0, 6-0 margin, Hernandez came out on top by a final margin of 7-5, 6-2, and Alvarez grabbed the team’s final win by forfeit.

Minnick and Trujillo posted the Hawks’ only doubles triumph against Pendleton, beating Denae Smith and Maureen Davies in two sets, 6-4, 6-2.

Maggie Corey and Cassie Vazquez had a three-set match versus Abby Williams and Bethany Flanagan, and took control early with a 6-2 victory.

However, Williams and Flanagan battled back in the final two sets, 6-4, 10-7 to take the match.

“Coming back to beat Pendleton was very encouraging,” Jones said. “Kiana switched up with Robin at No. 1 singles and had a decisive two-set win.”

Wrapping up a busy two-day slate, the Riverhawks finished action in a match against Mountain View, as Pielli, Pashek, Hernandez and Alvarez collected successful outcomes in a 5-3 triumph.

Pielli jumpstarted the group with a 6-1, 6-0 triumph over Alexi Overland at No. 1, and Pashek kept the run going by defeating Kim Santaguida, 6-0, 6-1.

Hernandez had a tougher time in her No. 3 matchup, but still managed a two-set win, 7-6 (7-3), 7-5 playing opposite Maya Hatch. Alvarez completed the sweep, 7-5, 6-4 in a No. 4 singles match against Heather Davenport.

“Our singles players came up big with all four girls pulling out wins,” Jones said. “Jocelyn picked up a big win at No. 3 singles. She has been so disciplined in her efforts all season. It was so great to see her pick up huge wins for the team. Another big win came from Jessica and Liz putting it all together for a huge victory.”

Liz Leon and Jessica Vega came through with a clutch performance in a No. 4 doubles contest, coming out ahead of Mountain View’s Alia Girvan and Savana Caldentey, 6-3, 6-2.

TD ended up dropping No. 1, 2 and 3 matches in straight sets, as Contreras and Varland had the closest battle, coming up short 4-6, 3-6 against Erin Taylor and Lucy Ferris.

“While the team has struggled a bit with depth this season, it was that same depth, which helped the Riverhawks pick up three out of the four match wins at Bend High School,” Jones said.