Justesen plays hero for streaking No. 9 Sherman

Recently named as an all-state basketball player, Sherman’s Jacob Justesen showed he can dazzle in multiple sports.

The junior held seventh-ranked Pilot Rock to one run on two hits in 5 2/3 innings, made a highlight-reel defensive play and capped his day with a walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the No. 9 Huskies to a 3-2 victory Tuesday in a Blue Mountain Conference baseball game at Pilot Rock.

After Tuesday, Sherman has now won five games in a row and seven of their last eight to vault into second place in the BMC.

“It is always a good feeling as a coach to build off those wins we had against Culver last week,” said Sherman head coach Joe Justesen. “To be able to continue with our momentum and doing enough to get this win should go a long way toward giving these guys the confidence knowing they can compete with some of the best teams in this league.”

Justesen left the game in the sixth inning with a 2-1 lead, but Pilot Rock rallied for a run in the top of the seventh after a solo home run by Chris Weinke.

Still batting in the seventh, Rocket slugger Joe St. Pierre reached on a walk and represented the lead run with Bryson Pierce coming to the plate.

Pierce rifled a shot to centerfield and the ball skipped under the glove of the hard-charging Sherman centerfielder, so Jacob Justesen hustled after the ball from his shortstop position, while St. Pierre rumbled through a stop sign at third base on his way to the plate.

Justesen scooped the ball up, whirled and fired the ball home to catcher Bradley Moe, who made the tag for the out to keep the game knotted at 2-all.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Sherman’s first two batters were retired, setting the moment up for Jacob Justesen.

On an 0-2 count, Justesen hammered the following pitch to deep centerfield. The Pilot Rock fielder reached for the ball, while crashing into the fence and the ball bounced off his glove over the fence.

The two teams played on April 19 for what was scheduled to be a doubleheader, but the nightcap was postponed due to lightning.

Pilot Rock scored a 3-1 opening-game win, as ace pitcher Levi Thieme struck out nine and scattered two hits and walked three in his 6 2/3 innings.

This time around, Thieme, coming off an early exit Saturday against No. 1-ranked Dufur, lasted 6 1/3 innings and allowed two runs on four hits with eight strikeouts and a walk, but did not figure in the decision.

“Thieme is a great pitcher. Dufur faced him and beat him up pretty good, and so they put him out there again hoping that he was going to shut us down,” coach Justesen said. “We showed them that we can make adjustments, came back today with a different mindset and got a huge win today.”

Husky reliever Brett Troutman pitched the final 1 1/3 innings and gave up one run on two hits to earn the relief victory.

Jacob Justesen gave up one run on two hits, with four strikeouts and five walks for the no-decision.

“Jacob did a great job of giving his fielders a chance to make plays and we made those plays on everything that was hit at us,” coach Justesen said. “I think we just had one error and the other ball in the seventh, but other than that, we played great defense.”

Now two games behind first-place and undefeated Dufur, the Huskies have a chance to move into the league’s top spot with a sweep this Saturday at Dufur City Park.

Coach Justesen said that his group is going to put together a good plan and try their best to compete, with hopes of continuing the momentum they have built.

“It is one of those great rivalries,” coach Justesen said of the Sherman-Dufur matchups. “These kids have played against and with each other for the last 10 years of their athletic careers. We have had some great battles in football, basketball and baseball. We know what they’ve got and they know what we’ve got. Both teams are going to compete. We love those kids to death, but we always want to come out on top of course, but that’s why you love these rivalries.”