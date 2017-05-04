Letter to the Editor: CGCC right on track

To the editor:

In response to Mr. Schell’s remarks (May 16 Chronicle letter “Vote new, energetic”), I wholeheartedly support his right to campaign for the candidates of his choice. But to castigate the entire slate of incumbent board members is not only in bad taste, but ill mannered and totally inaccurate based on the facts. While I am not writing in support of or against any candidate, I deem it necessary to set the record straight. I have nothing to gain or lose in this election, as I do not live within the Columbia Gorge Community College district. But please give credit where credit is due.

If Mr. Schell would get off his soap box and visit other classes on his own campus, he would discover that CGCC has a number of extremely relevant programs already in existence. One of the fastest growing industries in the immediate area is renewable energy; i.e. wind and solar energy. And, as I am sure Mr. Schell knows, that is exactly what the RET (Renewable Energy Technology) program is all about. And what about the current nationwide demand for medical personel?

Again, CGCC has an outstanding nursing program. Add to these the college transfer program, the early childhood education program, the welding program, the computer science program, the pre-college program, etc., and you have covered a lot of bases.

No, CGCC is not training students to become community college instructors. Instead, students are being prepared to intelligently make such decisions later, after they have the basics under their belts.

New blood and new ideas are always desireable on any board or committee. However, it seems to me the college is right on track as they are “Building Dreams and Transforming Lives.” Mr. Schell implies that the only way to “save” the college is to clean house. My response to him is, “Be careful what you wish for.”

Rod Patten

Wasco