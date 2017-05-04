Letter to the Editor: Embrace change

To the editor:

The Port of The Dalles is in a critical moment of its history. Faced with an ever-shrinking inventory of developable land, the port is looking forward to creating innovative programs to still serve the continuing needs of the community while contributing to positive economic growth.

As a candidate for Position #1 on the Port of The Dalles board, I believe that this moment is ripe with opportunity, and applaud the new ideas such as workforce mentoring as another means to contribute to the economic vitality of the area that the Port serves.

With a background in economic development and a focus on workforce training, I am excited to put forward my candidacy to contribute positively to this conversation. Additionally, I believe that civil discourse, compromise, and critical thinking are skill sets that can have the biggest impact on shaping this direction.

The future looks extremely promising, and I believe that having a forward-facing, unconventional mindset that embraces opportunities is a good thing, but it also needs to be rooted in respecting long-standing community values and traditions to create a win-win direction for all community members and stakeholders.

Dawn Rasmussen

Candidate for Port of The Dalles Position #1