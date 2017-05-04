Letter to the Editor: Fresh leadership

To the editor:

I encourage all voters of Wasco County to cast their ballot this spring. When doing so, I urge you to vote for Kevin McCabe, Sarah Segal, Dana Campbell and Kim Morgan for the Columbia Gorge Community College Board of Education. These candidates understand that the college needs to move forward and innovate new programs and cut costs in ways that do not affect student learning.

The college needs fresh leadership. These board positions require work but the incumbents are no longer invested in doing the work required of the job. Those I am urging you to vote for are ready and eager for the work.

Robert Kovacich

Parkdale