Letter to the Editor: Keep CGCC board

To the editor:

I’m writing this letter of support because our college has been a very substantial asset to our community. It’s close to home, available to low and moderate income students, as well as those students who simply want a great start on their first two years of a university degree.

The cost is substantially less than the four-year universities and the quality is outstanding. The following existing Columbia Gorge Community College board members have had a long-term positive impact on the college’s 40 years of growth. All combined, they have over 68 years of board service and accomplishments.

Please let me thank your readers in advance for carefully considering my recommendations of voting for, and thus re-electing, our current Wasco County College board members: Position 1, Carmen Gamez; Position 2, James (Doc) Willcox; Position 5, Ernie Keller; Position 7, Charleen Cobb.

All of them deserve to be re-elected because of their long-time positive contribution to the college and Wasco County. They have abundantly demonstrated their abilities and commitment to our successful college.

Wallace Wolf

The Dalles