Letter to the Editor: Lost protection

To the editor:

The Dalles is the loser as the drug and alcohol rehab facility starts its work at 11th and Federal streets. It’s now possible for this kind of a facility to be developed anywhere in our residential housing zone.

The codes that were developed in our land-use planning program were developed with much thought, to protect the character of the area where we live.

The interpretation of the codes or laws that allow this change has taken away our rights to this protection. What’s right about that?

Jack Thienes

The Dalles