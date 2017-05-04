Letter to the Editor: Re-elect incumbents

To the editor:

I urge the re-election of the current college board members Carmen Gamez, Charleen Cobb, James Willcox and Ernie Keller.

Nearly 40 years ago, in the fall of 1977, we started with classes offered in the high school buildings in the evening. The need was so great that we held day time classes in several buildings down town; students came from the surrounding counties and across the river. We grew and grew, by 1993 the enrollment justified passing a bond so that we could purchase the TB hospital site next to Sorosis Park. How proud we were to start classes on the hill in the fall of 1994 and we continued to grow.



Goals were to provide local education to all who needed it to improve their employability, helping businesses with assistance from the Small Business Development Center, and provide trained workers in locally needed fields.



What a huge boost came when the hospitals stepped up with assistance to help start the nursing program and the shortage in the electronic and high tech field drove the development of the electronic and wind energy programs. Both provide training for needed family wage jobs.

All of these successes came about because of the dedicated, strong, capable and committed board members, smart and innovative administrators, instructors and support staff. This has been done with a modest tax base of just 26 cents per thousand and returns almost $10 million in education back to our communities each year. However, most of these funds, about 87 percent, must be obtained from state, federal, private, foundation and student tuition.

To keep the state and federal dollars coming, we need experienced board members, who have positive relations with the six Oregon Legislators in our community college service area and our U.S. Congressional delegates.

The Wasco County board member team of Cobb, Gamez, Keller and Dr. Jim Willcox has more years of board experience than any other college board in Oregon. Please re-elect them to keep our college growing and serving the students. They have earned and deserve your vote. Do this for the future of the college in Wasco County.

Carolyn Wood

The Dalles