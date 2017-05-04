Letter to the Editor: Thanks for teachers

To the editor:

This is Teacher Appreciation Week. As a child, I attended District 12 Schools in The Dalles and had many outstanding teachers. Those teachers inspired me to become a teacher.

It is my hope that this week everyone will take time to sit down and write a short note to a teacher that may have had a big influence or impact in their life. I was blessed with some great teachers like my first-grade teacher, Mrs. Wilma Smith (Townsend), to Mr. Mel Omeg at Dry Hollow and Mr. Allen Miller at The Dalles Junior High who was like a second father to me. Many more teachers had a big impact on my life as well. To teachers everywhere, thanks for all you do.

Courtney Kiser

The Dalles