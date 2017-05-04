Letter to the Editor: Time for a change

To the editor:
It’s time for a change on the Columbia Gorge Community College Board. The four positions up for election have incumbents running against new candidates. I commend the incumbents for their service and commitment to CGCC, but it’s time for new perspectives. Please vote for new voices –Sarah Segal, Kevin McCabe, Kim Morgan, and Dana Campbell for director positions.
Corliss Marsh
The Dalles
