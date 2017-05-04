Letter to the Editor: Walden accountable?

To the editor:

To whom is Walden accountable? It is deeply disturbing to witness the most recent attack on our health care. Just when it seemed the American Health Care Act had been stopped, back door deals and continued paring away at the benefits of the Affordable Care Act brought a new proposal this last week.

Using health care as a political ploy to repeal the ACA as an achievement at the 100 day mark of this administration was reprehensible enough, but to find out that Rep. Greg Walden supported this new version of his previously authored disaster AHCA bill is infuriating.

Due to my own experience with the ACA and the recognition that more needs to be done to improve it, I have been actively engaged and paying attention to any “changes” that have been proposed. I have called, written, faxed, and emailed my concerns to Rep. Walden’s offices in DC and in Oregon.

I also attended the town hall meetings in The Dalles, Hood River, Prineville, and Bend because I wanted to hear what citizens in District 2 were most interested in. It has become very clear that saving the ACA, improving the ACA, or a single payer plan, such as Medicare for all, is what the people want.

I even called several times this last week to ask Walden staff where he stood on the new proposals. There was no information from staff but I found out on my own with an article written on Thursday evening on OPB by Jeff Mapes that Walden was backing the GOP plan.

So, regardless of what was heard at these town hall meetings on all topics, such as the concern for the environment and climate change, the Muslim ban and immigration fears, worries about public education, the Russian interference in our 2016 election and, of course, health care; Walden has shown, with this recent agreement to the even more destructive health care amendments, that he is not listening. From his responses at the town hall meetings and his actions, Walden is proving to be in complete support of a corporate-enriching agenda.

Conflicts of interest, ethics questions, the Russian interference, and lack of transparency in this current administration create doubt and suspicion for every action taken. Authoring and continuing to back the disastrous GOP health care amendments puts Rep. Greg Walden out of touch with me and many of his constituents and begs the question, to whom is he accountable?

Beverly Sherrill

The Dalles