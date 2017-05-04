Letter to the Editor: Walden, help Trump

To the editor:

An open letter to Rep. Greg Walden: As one of your constituents, I wanted to express my fervent wish that the House Republicans get behind President Trump’s tax reform, and stop acting like they want to hang onto Obamacare and not revamp it. What is the matter with our GOP representatives? Why will you not get behind our president and give him your support?

As a group, the Republicans risk losing the voting majority in the House with the next election. Do you really want to see Nancy Pelosi return as your Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives?

I feel Paul Ryan is part of the problem, too. He has not been supportive of President Trump’s initiative programs…lukewarm at best.

Mr. Walden, please help unify the division among the current body of House Republicans. Precious time is being wasted!

Mary Rollins

The Dalles