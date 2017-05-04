Letter to the Editor: Goofy legislation

To the editor:

I recently attended two townhalls. The first was Sen. Jeff Merkley’s — regimented, organized, guarded, structured — all good descriptions of his organization; the audience was, too. I went to see how it was run, not particularly to listen to what was said or to hold up signs agreeing or disagreeing.

There were other conservatives there, too, and we didn't say a thing. We know that we aren’t going to change his thinking or have a positive affect on the audience.

Merkley made an amazing statement saying that he wanted to leave all fossil fuels in the ground. Really, how absurd that is — now he has authored legislation to abolish fossil fuels by 2050. It’s one thing to say we want all electric cars — it’s another thing to say we will re-power, trains, planes, automobiles… really. It’s entirely another thing to say we will make national public policy to abolish fossil fuels. Why not just say be good stewards of what we have. This is just goofy legislation and Oregon deserves better.

The second townhall was a lesson in anarchy. It was a fiasco led by nobody in particular. It was jump up and wave your hands and the next vocal extremist railed at Rep. Greg Walden for taking away health care or some other entitlement. All I remembered is that those vocal folks were the ones that voted in Obama for the last eight years and his and their healthcare plan put the U.S. in a health care hole of $1 trillion. Please, it was passed only by Democrats in the middle of the night with NO Republican votes at all.

Greg is trying to correct what you folks did that ruined health care. As chair of the Energy and Commerce committee he is trying to keep shipping open, do it safely, and responsibly and maximize our natural energy resources to make us self-sufficient. We can’t just stop using oil, natural gas or fossil fuels.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is so disconnected with reality that she wants no electricity in Oregon generated from natural gas, coal, and hydropower, which is also considered a non-renewable source of energy… Why? Because she wants to take out the dams. Again, Oregonians deserve better.

All Brown’s plans will do is to create much higher electricity rates for Oregonians and manufacturers — there goes your job. For extremists who don’t care about the cost of electricity because you have natural gas stoves, hot water heaters, clothes dryers — who cares if your electricity goes from $75 to $100 a month — remember those fossil fueled appliances with go away with Merkley. You’ll be stuck with wind that only blows 30 percent of the time, or solar on a cloudy day, good luck with that.

Jack Hay

The Dalles