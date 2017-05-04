For the Record for May 4, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Thursday May 5, 2017
Accidents
May 3, 11:01 a.m. – Two-vehicle injury crash, West Sixth and Hostetler.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
The agency responded to 14 calls for emergency medical services on Wednesday.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
A caller in the 300 block of West Third reported Wednesday morning a man who was trespassed a few years ago was back, intoxicated, and initially refusing to leave. He finally left, but the caller wanted to press charges.
A person came to the police station Wednesday morning to report the theft of a backpack. They had a suspect.
Officials at Dry Hollow Elementary reported a student was being unsafe on the playground and had assaulted numerous kids. The youth went home with his mother.
Wasco County
An employee at the NORCOR facility in the 200 block of Webber Street was accused of bringing contraband into the facility. The man had a knife in his pocket, forgot it was there when he reported for work, so he left it in a drawer in a locked office Wednesday afternoon, planning to retrieve it later and take it back to his car. But he got into an argument with his boss and was terminated before he could retrieve the knife. NORCOR staff found the knife when clearing out his property.
Lottery
Oregon
Wednesday, May 3
Powerball – 17, 18, 49, 59, 66, PB 9, MP 2
Lucky Lines – 1, 7, 12, 14, 20, 22, 26, 29
Megabucks – 1, 4, 7, 12, 29, 38
Win for Life – 2, 8, 25, 71
Pick 4 – 1 p.m., 3, 2, 8, 4; 4 p.m., 9, 7, 4, 5; 7 p.m., 2, 8, 1, 5; 10 p.m., 4, 3, 6, 6
Washington
Wednesday, May 3
Powerball -- 17-18-49-59-66 Powerball=09 PowerPlay=02
Lotto -- 02-08-30-35-40-47
Hit 5 -- 14-31-33-35-37
Match 4 -- 10-11-16-18
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment