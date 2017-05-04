‘WagonCon’ comes to TD

Coming to The Dalles Civic Auditorium is an all-weekend analog gaming convention known as “WagonCon.”



From Friday, May 5, through Sunday, May 7, gaming enthusiasts will gather for pen and paper role-playing games, board games, miniature games, and collectible card games.

“This is our second year of holding WagonCon,” said Elizabeth Wallis, the Civic’s program manager. “Last year we had roughly 100 attendees from all over the Columbia Gorge and Pacific Northwest.”

According to Wallis, the partners who created WagonCon did so with three primary goals. First, to bring a gaming convention to the Gorge, and specifically to The Dalles; second, to support local businesses while doing it; and third, to “not break up any friendships in the process.”

Badges that allow participation in the gaming convention for the entire weekend cost $35. The badges also get participants into a Friday night concert by The Doubleclicks, which will be at the Civic beginning at 8 p.m.

“We have already sold 85 badges for the convention, so reaching our goal of 150 people may just be possible,” Wallis said.

She said it appears a tradition is beginning. The WagonCon conventioneers have already booked the Civic Auditorium for May 4-6 in 2018, which would represent the group’s third consecutive convention in The Dalles.

The Civic Auditorium is located at 323 E. Fourth Street. For more information, call 541-298-8533.