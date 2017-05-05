A Day of Prayer

Sonrise Academy students participate May 4 in a local worship service tied to the National Day of Prayer, an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May. President Harry S. Truman signed the ritual into law after it was approved by Congress in 1952. People of all faiths are invited to spend time on that day praying for the nation. The local event was organized by Sonrise and the Wasco County Chapter of Concerned Women for America.