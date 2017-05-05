Jumpstart track meet set for May 23

The District 21 Elementary School Physical Education team wants to keep kids active during the summer months, so the timing of the 17th annual Jumpstart Track and Field Meet comes at the perfect time.



The event, which is sponsored by the Jumpstart Youth Organization and TD’s surrounding schools, starts field events at 4 p.m. and running events at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23, on the campus of Wahtonka High School.



At this free event, boys and girls from kindergarten-through-fifth grades square off in the 100-, 200-, 400- and 800-meter runs, along with field events, the long jump and javelin throw.



In addition to the core event participation, athletes take part in demonstration courses on the triple jump, javelin, long jump and high jump.

Ribbons, which are provided by the Colonel Wright Elementary PTO and Dry Hollow PTA, are awarded to the top-5 placers in each age division, boys and girls.



Children from all over the Gorge are invited to join, as the aim is of this exhibition is to teach all aspects of track and field, this way children develop a love of the sport from an early age.

“All students can take advantage of their learning by participating in these meets, as kind of a final exam,” Conklin said. “A final exam that brings with it, a degree of anxiety and satisfaction when the track competition ends.”

For more information or to volunteer, email JumpstartYouthActivities@gmail.com or call 541-340-0926.

