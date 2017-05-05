For the Record for May 5, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Friday May 5, 2017

Correction

In the front-page story “Neighbors upset with transitional housing” that appeared in the April 28 issue, the location of the house owned by Jack and Lois Thienes was incorrectly given. The Thienes’ house is at the corner of 11th Street and Federal.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

May 4, 1:16 p.m. -- MCFR was dispatched to the 3800 block of Pleasant Ridge Road for a reported grass/brush fire. Crews found cherry tree limbs and stumps on fire and fire spreading to adjacent grassy area with grass 2-3 feet tall. Fire was burning very slowly and crew extinguished blaze; orchard personnel agreed to keep a watchful eye on site after that. Crew returned to quarters.

The agency also responded to eight calls for emergency medical services on Thursday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A caller in the 100 block of West Second Street reported early Thursday his iPhone 7 Plus was stolen when he let a woman into his car for a smoke the previous night. He fell asleep and woke up to her and his phone gone. The phone was tracked to under exit 82. Ashley Renee Strawn, 26, Medford, was arrested in the 800 block of Chenowith Loop and is accused of second-degree theft. Vernie Lavone Dempsey, 50, The Dalles, was also arrested and accused of second-degree theft by receiving.

A caller in the 300 block of East 11th Street reported Thursday morning someone went through his vehicle, but nothing was missing.

A caller in the 500 block of Cherry Heights reported Thursday morning an intoxicated man dropped his beer and was stumbling around. Police were unable to locate him.

A caller in the 1200 block of Kelly Avenue reported a man comes onto the back porch and uses it as a bathroom and has left items there. Police contacted the man, who agreed to clean up the area in exchange for them not pressing charges. He cleaned the area and was told he was trespassed.

William Jackson Lewis 58, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday morning in the 300 block of West Third Street on charges of criminal trespass and third-degree theft.

A caller in the 1600 block of East 10th Street reported Thursday morning her ex-husband violated a restraining order by calling her last night. Joseph Nathaniel Schneider, 30, The Dalles, was arrested in the 2200 block of East 13th Street and accused of contempt of court-violation of restraining order.

A caller in the 300 block of West Third Street reported Thursday afternoon a man was told to leave the property because he was attempting to sell marijuana.

A caller in the 400 block of East 11th Street reported Thursday afternoon a pink Coach wallet, which had ID money and credit cards in it, was either lost or someone took it out of her car.

A possibly intoxicated man who purchased beer was warned against driving in the east end of downtown. A cab was called to give him a ride home.

A woman came to the police station Thursday afternoon to report a man was harassing her. the man was warned. Later he was yelling at her at her house. He was again warned, and left the area.

A man fell and hit his head in the 1000 block of West Sixth Thursday afternoon and was convinced by officers and medics be taken to the hospital.

Wasco County

On Thursday morning, a caller in the 4100 block of Chenowith Road reported his neighbors were threatening and harassing him. Deputies contacted manager of complex, who agreed to talk to the parties.

Identity theft was reported Thursday morning in the 63400 block of Center Ridge Road. Someone hacked into caller’s iPad. When she logged in, a phone number came up; when she called it she was directed to go buy $300 worth of iTunes cards. Caller hung up and called WCSO dispatch to report it.

A caller in the 1300 block of Third Avenue reported drug activity Thursday afternoon, saying a woman had brought methamphetamine into the house. Caller contacted sheriff’s office and is concerned. Report taken.

Deputies took a Thursday afternoon report from Clackamas County dispatchers that a stolen gray Honda might be in the 200 block of South Mike Road. Deputies went to address, no vehicle matching description was located.

A driver complaint was taken Thursday afternoon in the Rowena curves area. A woman with a flagging company reported a male driver in his 50s stopped and spoke with flagger’s spouse, then he roared off down the hill, jeopardizing the safety of group of bicyclists. Deputies were unable to located car or driver.

On Thursday afternoon, a dog was reportedly attacked by another dog in the 80 block of North Airstrip Drive. Caller said neighbor’s dogs attacked and injured her dog’s neck. Dog was taken to vet. Dispatch advised this was a civil matter.

In the 4100 block of Chenowith Road, a caller on Thursday evening reported he was being yelled at by neighbor; yelling had been going on all day. Neighbor reportedly drinking; dispatch advised caller the neighbor could drink while on his own property. Caller became upset and cursed dispatcher.

On Wednesday morning, a burglary was reported in the 200 block of North Main Street. Someone broke into building, broke locks and trashed desk. Report taken.

Deputies arrested a man after an outburst in Judge Olson’s courtroom at the Wasco County Courthouse Wednesday morning. Jason David Sinay, 43, of Dufur, was arrested Wednesday morning at Wasco County Circuit Court and charged with one count of contempt of court and one count of violation of restraining order.

On Wednesday morning in the 100 block of Lake Way, a tenant locked out the owner of the property, who also has a business. Deputies took report.

