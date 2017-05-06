Letter to the Editor: Bikers: Amazing gifts

To the editor:

More than 150 motorcyclists lead out the Cherry Festival parade each year. This is called the "Teddy Bear Run." You may have noticed that they carry a teddy bear or stuffed animal as they ride.

The teddy bears are donated to Mid-Columbia Medical Center, which in turn gives them to children at the hospital. It's an amazing gift that comforts our youngest community members in such a wonderful way! So, THANK YOU to all the generous motorcyclists who participate in the Teddy Bear Run every year. We appreciate you!

Celeste Hill-Thomas

The Dalles