Letter to the Editor: ‘Before I Die’ wall

To the editor:

The “Before I Die” wall in City Park is a global art project, one of thousands in over 70 countries across the globe, and is part of a grass-roots effort by the nurses and social workers of Providence Hospice of the Gorge to encourage reflection and conversation about what matters most before we die.

The installation is intended to nudge us toward asking ourselves: "What is important in this life? What do I really want to do with my life? What are my dreams made of?”

The purpose of the Before I Die Wall is twofold: first, connecting people with what matters in their lives and, two, connecting people with each other around what makes life meaningful. "These connections are what keep us afloat as we live, as we die, as we grieve," says Gwen Thomas, Providence medical social worker.

"Grief is what transports us from the life we had hoped for to the life we actually have. It brings us to the present moment, to the moment we can stand before a chalkboard to write something new."



The art wall is maintained by Parks and Recreation staff with the help of Providence Hospice staff but we invite the community to help monitor the content and remove inappropriate or offensive comments and make room for those who understand the purpose of the wall.

For more opportunities for honest conversation and connection around life and death, all are invited to The Dalles Wasco County Library every fourth Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. for The Dalles Death Cafe. We meet over dessert and tea in a safe and lifegiving space to explore questions and answers around death and dying.

Colleen Ballinger

RN, CHPN with Providence Hospice of the Gorge