Letter to the Editor: Ironic scheduling

To the editor:

I would like to pass along information in regard to the "community-led networking event for candidates and voters" happening on the evening of May 9 at Route 30.

It seems that the date selected may have been chosen knowingly on a day that the incumbents at Columbia Gorge Community College could not attend. On May 9, the CGCC Board of Education is scheduled to have their monthly meeting; planned and publicized since July 12, 2016, at the CGCC Hood River Indian Creek Campus at 6 p.m.

Coincidentally this coincides with starting time of the candidates night. For this reason, Dr. Ernie Keller, Charleen Cobb, Dr. James Willcox, and Carmelo Gamez will not be able to make an appearance at the candidates night event. They will be fulfilling their elected civic duty, attending the board meeting, and voting on a key issue facing the college — the resolution on sanctuary status.

It is ironic that anyone who currently sits on or is running for a spot on the CGCC Board of Education would be OK with the selection of May 9 for Candidates night. These persons would have better served their positions were they to attend the previously scheduled board meeting.

Finally, while I do not publicly endorse any candidate running for CGCC as I am the assistant to the president and the board of education — I do want to make note to the readers that the only contender for any board position that showed up to the CGCC Budget Committee Meeting (planned and publicized as well) was Dana Campbell, all incumbents attended as they are representatives on the budget committee as well.

Tiffany Prince

The Dalle